Nissan India Announces Comprehensive Service Support To Flood Affected Customers In Kerala

Nissan India has stepped forward to extend comprehensive service support to its affected Nissan and Datsun customers in Kerala. Special emergency repair teams have been set up and additional trained manpower will be deployed from dealerships in neighbouring states to expedite turnaround time for the repairs. Free towing service is being offered and repairs will be carried out under the guidance of Nissan technical experts.

Nissan India has also issued an essential safety advisory through customer care and has set up a 24×7 special desk (Helpdesk Support Number: 022-62613360) for faster insurance claims and settlement for flood-affected vehicles. In addition, exclusive bays have been assigned for customers across Nissan and Datsun workshop in Kerala. For more details and support, customers can call the 24×7 toll-free helpline number 18002093456.

Sanjeev Aggarwal, Vice President (Aftersales & Supply Chain), Nissan Motor India said that the Company empathize with the current situation in the state of Kerala and is taking necessary measures to extend support to its customers in the state. Along with the dealer partners, Nissan Motor India has activated a comprehensive service support network to help the affected customers in their hour of need.

