Mahindra XUV700 India Launch Reportedly Scheduled In Three Months

It’s no secret that Mahindra & Mahindra will soon be introducing the SsangYong Rexton as the XUV700 in the Indian market. The XUV700, which will be the flagship SUV from Mahindra & Mahindra, was recently seen in India (courtesy FB Group, 4×4) with the SsangYong branding camouflaged. The vehicle was also showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi where it was seen with the signature grille design and Mahindra branding at the front, back and on the wheels.

But when exactly will it arrive in India? In a recent interview to ET Auto, Rajan Wadhera, Executive Vice-President, R&D, and Global Product Development, Automotive Sector at Mahindra said that the SUV will be launched in next two to three months. Wadhera said, “One of the products that we’ll be launching, the G-4 version of erstwhile ‘Rexton’ is completely new platform which will come from Ssangyong and that will also be launched in 2-3 months from now.”

In terms of pricing, it will undercut the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour while, at the same time, being loaded with features. Mechanical specifications would include a 2.2 litre Euro 6 turbo-diesel engine that develops 181 PS of power and a maximum torque of 420 Nm within the range of 1,500 – 2,500rpm. The engine will come mated to a seven-speed transmission.

The SUV gets a body-on-frame construction. Check out the features along with a detailed walkaround video from the 2018 Auto Expo below:

Source: ET Auto