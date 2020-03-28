Hyundai Motor India Foundation To Import Advanced Covid-19 Testing Kits From South Korea

In the midst of the outbreak of novel coronavirus, we are hearing stories that could help motivate us to overcome this worldwide pandemic. Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced the immediate order of COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea. These Advanced kits have a very high level of accuracy and can help serve over 25,000 People. Post receiving the shipment the kits will be distributed in consultation with Center and State Governments to the hospitals in affected areas.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai as a responsible and caring brand has always been at the forefront in community services. As part of our global direction – ‘Progress for Humanity’, Hyundai is committed to supporting the Government of India’s spirited fight against the COVID-19 crisis. Our contribution towards supplies of Advanced Diagnostic testing kits will help over 25,000 People.”

He added that Hyundai will continue to monitor the situation closely and support the Indian Government with multi-layered CSR initiatives to bring back normalcy at the earliest. Hyundai had earlier announced initiatives to support customers in these challenging times. Hyundai’s 24X7 roadside assistance will be available for customers to ensure help in case any demanding situation arises. Additionally, customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s Warranty/Extended Warranty/Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities, HMIL will offer extended support of 2 months.

HMIL has deployed more than 1,000 Doorstep Advantage Bikes /Emergency Road Service cars from Dealers to reach customers for assistance in case of emergency and minor repairs. On the business side, Hyundai just recently launched the all-new generation of the Creta which has received a thumbs-up from the Indian audience. It also has a couple of new launches up its sleeve with the new generation Verna and Tucson facelift in the coming months which are expected to be delayed due to covid-19 scare and nationwide lockdown.