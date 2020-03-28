Maruti Suzuki To Assist AgVa Healthcare Scale Up The Production Of Ventilators

At the request of the Government of India, India’s biggest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited examined its ability to assist in the production of ventilators, masks and other protective equipment. An arrangement has been entered into with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators. MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them. MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes. Any other assistance required would also be provided. MSIL would also help, to the required extent to arrange to finance and obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable the higher production. MSIL would provide these services free of cost to AgVa Healthcare.

Krishna Maruti Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with Mr Ashok Kapur, would be manufacturing 3-ply masks for supply to the Haryana and Central governments. Production is expected to start as soon as all approvals are received. Mr Ashok Kapur will provide 2 million masks free of cost as his own contribution. Bharat Seats Limited, a joint venture of MSIL with the Relan family, would be manufacturing protective clothing as soon as all approvals are in place. All manufacturing units would take maximum care to protect the safety and health of the workers in accordance with the government recommended practice.

During these unusual times, the auto industry is coming forward to assist the nation in the time of need. Many have announced huge sums which will be used to help the needy and assist our frontline against the coronavirus. Besides Maruti making this announcement today, Mahindra has successfully developed a prototype of a compact, cost-effective ventilator in a record time of 48 hours. A final version which will be developed in consultation with experts will be ready in the next few days and will be put into production shortly.