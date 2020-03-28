TVS Motor Company Announces Service Support Measures For Customers

As a nation of 1.3 billion people, we continue to be under lockdown for our own safety. In these times, nearly everyone is going all out to do all they can, so that life as we know it, continues. Besides reserving an amount of INR 30 crore, which will be used to help the needy and those in at the frontline in the fight against the virus, the TVS Motor Company has now announced service-related measures to support customers during these unusual times. Here’s how it works:

Toll-free number 18002587111 will continue to function to address queries and concerns real-time. Dedicated resources have been allocated between 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM to guide through situation-based solutions

The entire service support team of TVS Motor Company is accessible on customercare@tvsmotor.com regarding any query or concern.

Road Side Assistance (RSA) number, 18002587111, continues to be accessible 24/7 and associates across locations will support, wherever legally possible. The service will continue to be free for enrolled members and charged to others.

Associates will follow precautionary health norms as stipulated by authorities to provide a safe experience, as and when they are functional

The Area Office team in the respective state will be available for escalation and to ensure seamless support to all our customers in this hour of crisis

Availing Service

Free service of vehicles due between March and April 2020 will be redeemable till June 2020

For vehicles where warranty is expiring between 1st March and 30th April 2020, we are extending it to 30th June 2020

AMC services due between March and April 2020 will be redeemable till June 2020

Joining many who have come forward to help us all sail through these tough times, TVS Motor Company and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. have announced spending of INR 30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as making and supplying 1 million masks to those involved in essential services, to providing cooked meals to those in the frontline – from healthcare workers to police officers.