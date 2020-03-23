Hyundai India Opens Bookings For The New Verna

Hyundai India has opened bookings for the new and updated Verna sedan. After dropping teaser images and revealing details about their new Sedan, potential buyers can now book the new Verna online or at a Hyundai dealership for a token amount of INR 25,000.

The new and updated Verna follows Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design philosophy and looks more fluent and sharper than before. In the words of Hyundai, the new Verna is based on 5 pillars of Spectacular Design, Outstanding Features, High Reliability, Advanced Technology and Youthful Performance. The front end is highlighted by a newly designed grille which looks quite elegant and sporty at the same time. The headlamps are new and so are the LED units and the taillights. The front and rear bumpers are newly designed too. The side profile looks in the line with the rest of the newly launched and revealed Hyundai cars and follows the same ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

The engine variants which will be on offer are as follows: BS6 Diesel and Petrol engines with 1.0-Litre Turbo GDI engine with 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, 1.5 Litre BS6 Petrol with 6-speed Manual Transmission & Intelligent Variable Transmission and 1.5-litre BS6 Diesel with 6-speed Manual Transmission & 6-speed Automatic Transmission.

Commenting on the booking announcement, Mr Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “VERNA has always been an ‘Ahead of the Time’ product that has exceeded all expectations of the customers’ and created new benchmarks with its strong performance. With the commencement of bookings from today, Hyundai is once again set to revolutionize the premium experience in the mid-size sedan segment through the Spectacular Design, Outstanding Features, High Reliability, Advanced Technology and Youthful Performance of The Spirited New VERNA.”

The key highlights of the new Verna are as follows:

Digital Cluster with colour TFT Front Ventilated Seats Twin Tip Muffler design Smart Trunk Emergency Stop Signal Wireless Phone Charger ECO coating Luggage Net & Hooks Rear USB Charger Arkamys Premium Sound

Once launched, the Hyundai Verna will take on the likes of Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid. With the better looking and more feature-loaded 2020 Hyundai Verna, the brawl in this segment will definitely get more serious.