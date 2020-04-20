Hyundai Motor India Donates INR 7 Crore To PM Cares Fund

Noble deeds are turning out to be the sharpest weapons against a novel virus and every passing day, we hear about those who open their hearts and pockets to contribute towards the fight. Besides importing high-quality testing equipment among other things, as part of Hyundai’s road map of giving back to the society, a series of initiatives have been taken to assist the Government in the battle against COVID-19. The range of initiatives now include:

Donation of Rs 7 Crore to PM CARES Relief Fund

Donation of Rs 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

Hand Over of Imported COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Test Kits worth Rs 4 Crore

Strategic Partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment the production and supply of ventilators; In-house Development of Ambu Bag Actuator

Distribution of PPEs, masks and other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana

Distribution of dry rations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu to adversely impacted sections of society

Commenting on the initiative, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The core values of our foundation inspire us to strive for the betterment of society. Our contribution to the PM CARES Fund stands testament to solidarity we hold with the people of India, amidst this crisis. In challenging times such as these, we are pledging to bring about ‘Progress for Humanity’ and will continue giving back to help India defeat this adversity.”

Hyundai Motor India has partnered with Air Liquide Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (ALMS), a manufacturer of ICU Ventilators, to augment the production and supply of Ventilators. With this partnership, HMI and ALMS aim to achieve a target of 1000 ventilators in Phase 1 of production and to scale up subsequently. The carmaker has also handed over COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The globally proven Diagnostic Kits worth Rs 4 Crore have been imported from South Korea and offer high levels of accuracy, catering to the testing requirements of over 25,000 individuals. These Diagnostic Kits are also being exported to the USA, Europe and other countries.