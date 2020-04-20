Maruti Suzuki Eeco Cargo CNG BS6 Specifications Revealed

The Maruti Eeco Cargo CNG has now received an update in the form of a BS6-compliant engine. Petrol-powered variants are also offered for the van’s PV form and have been upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission standards. As of now, CNG-powered versions are offered for commercial purposes and belong to the cargo loader segment only. Prices of the BS6 Maruti Eeco CNG have not been announced but are expected to be significantly more than those of the BS4 version.

As part of the BS6 upgrade process, the engine now runs cleaner. It is a 1.2-litre unit that pumps out 72 hp and 98 Nm. However, in CNG guise, the engine produces 62hp and 85 Nm. These numbers are the same as the BS4 unit. A 5-speed manual is the only transmission option. Maruti is yet to reveal the claimed fuel efficiency numbers of the Eeco CNG BS6. However, the company claims that the on-road fuel efficiency of both the BS4 and BS6 should be more or less the same because of the different method for calculating claimed fuel efficiency.

The BS6 Maruti Eeco Cargo CNG is available in solid colours and three trims: Cargo petrol, Cargo CNG and Cargo CNG with AC. The BS6 version borrows all the features from the BS4 model. Maruti offers reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminders, side reflectors and an 80kmph speed limit. There are no airbags or ABS on offer simply because the cargo section safety rules are separate from those of the passenger segment. The passenger Eeco version gets a driver airbag as well as ABS as standard. While prices haven’t been revealed yet due to the COVID-19 lockdown, one can expect a premium of Rs 15,000 over the BS4 CNG.

Maruti-Suzuki has updated all its models to conform to the BS6 emission norms, way ahead of the deadline of April 1, 2020 with the latest being the Vitara-Brezza which was launched during the AutoExpo 2020 with a mild facelift. The facelifted Vitara Brezza is powered by the 1.5-litre K-series naturally aspirated petrol engine and produces 105 hp of power and 138 NM of torque. This engine has also found its place in the BS6 updated Ciaz and the Ertiga and will soon fit itself under the S-Cross’ hood.