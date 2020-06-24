Hyundai Launches The New BS6 Elantra In Diesel Variants

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMI) has launched the highly awaited Advanced Premium Sedan – ELANTRA with new Diesel BS6 Powertrain options. The new BS6 compatible diesel Elantra is now offered at a starting price of ₹18.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel engine is the same unit which powers the new generation Creta and the new Verna facelift. The Elantra is also offered with a petrol engine which meets BS6 emission norms and is priced at ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Powertrain & Transmission

The 1.5-litre diesel engine which works under the hood is good enough for 115 PS of power and 250Nm of peak torque. Like the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, it will come mated to a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox in Elantra as well. This diesel unit makes considerably less power than what we have seen in the BS4 Elantra. Earlier, the Elantra came with a 1.6-litre diesel engine which produced 128 BHP and 260 Nm of peak torque. The same unit also powers the diesel variants of the Kia Seltos.

Apart from introducing the diesel engine with the new Elantra, Hyundai also announced that they will be offering Elantra diesel with just two variants: SX and SX (O) which translates to the fact that they have indeed discontinued the base S trim. Both the trims that are being offered with the new Elantra diesel match the trims on the petrol when it comes to features.

Commenting on the introduction of New Diesel BS6 Powertrains on Elantra, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Elantra is a true global sedan and finest expression of authentic design by Hyundai Motor Studio. As a Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai has been leading the way with cleaner & efficient technologies such as our line-up of BS6 powertrains.”

Exterior & Interior styling

Styling on the sedan is highlighted by Hyundai’s Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design and it gets a strong horizontal lines front grille with dynamic LED quad projector headlamps with LED DRLs, as well as LED taillights. The grille, as usual, retains loads of chrome on it.

As the sedan carries the premium tag, the interior of the cabin carries forward the same plush and luxury as its predecessor. Elantra also comes with a host of features that play to Hyundai’s strengths. The SX trim which is the base variant now comes with features like six airbags, rear-view camera, auto headlamps, sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Blue Link connected car tech, cruise control and more.

Additional Premium Features

If one is willing to pay a little extra for the SX(O) variant of the diesel Elantra, it will get you additional features such as powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, LED headlamps, wireless phone charger, leatherette upholstery and front parking sensors. Safety features are highlighted by an Auto Defogging system, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, tyre pressure monitoring system, emergency stop signal – flashes during sudden braking and safety windows which collapse by 150mm if it detects any obstruction in the frame.

Although the executive sedan segment in India has been struggling for quite some time now, Hyundai remains confident about the prospects of Elantra here. “We are enhancing customer delight on Elantra with the addition of 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel BS6 powertrains. Additionally, Hyundai is also providing an improved value proposition for existing Petrol BS 6 powertrain,” said SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India. The BS6 Hyundai Elantra goes up against the likes of Honda Civic and the Skoda Superb which recently received a facelift.