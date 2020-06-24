BS6 Honda Grazia 125 Launched at INR 73,336 – Receives Updated Styling and Features

After releasing a teaser video, Honda has launched the all-new BS6 Grazia 125 in India at INR Rs. 73,336 (for Standard version, ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana). The Grazia 125 is Honda’s 125cc premium gearless scooter and has received some substantial upgrades in both the departments, visual as well as mechanical. At the heart of Grazia 125 ticks Bharat Stage VI compliant Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP).

Updated design

Let’s get down to how the new Grazia looks. The NEW split LED position lamp gives the all-new Grazia 125 a more aggressive look. New chiselled tail lamp, jet-inspired rear winkers and split grab rail portray a modern edgy image. The 3D logo emblem on side panel & the Honda badging on the floor panel gives it a premium appeal.

The powertrain

The Honda Grazia is powered by the same 124cc fuel-injected engine as the Activa 125. It makes 8.29PS of power at 6000rpm and 10.3Nm of peak torque at 5000rpm. That said, with the inclusion of start-stop tech and fuel-injection, it is claimed to offer 13 per cent better fuel efficiency compared to the outgoing model. It gets the same CVT transmission as before. The engine comes equipped with a side-stand engine immobiliser and an ACG starter motor which requires less battery power and makes starting the scooter a silent affair.

Other updates

One of the main highlights of the new Grazia is its instrument cluster. It features a bar-type tachometer on both sides of the speedometer, a clock, and a range indicator. Aside from this, the display features two tripmeters, an odometer, and reads out information like real-time fuel efficiency and distance to empty. Its new black alloy wheels are available only on the higher ‘Premium’ variant.

Some of the newly added features on the 2020 Honda Grazia scooter include LED DC headlamp, engine Start/Stop switch, new integrated headlamp beam and passing switch which is essentially a single switch to control both, a new multi-function switch to unlock seat/external fuel lid and telescopic suspension setup. Telescopic Suspension with increased ground clearance (+16mm) makes every ride on all new Grazia BSVI more comfortable. The 3-step adjustable rear suspension allows rider to choose his riding preferences in three stages as per his comfort and road condition.

Introducing all-new Grazia 125, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With a significant change in form, styling & technology, the new Grazia125 BSVI is here to dazzle the young riders. The new Grazia, will bring a totally new mobility experience for the trendsetting customers in a stylish way. Honda’s globally acclaimed superior eSP technology, innovative new features and edgy styling truly make it a ‘Stunning Genius’.”

Colours available

Honda will also be offering a special 6-year warranty package NEW (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) on Grazia 125 BSVI. There will be two variants – Standard & Deluxe in four bold colours – Mat Cyber Yellow, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Axis Grey. Grazia 125 BSVI will be available at a starting price of Rs. 73,336 (for Standard version, ex-showroom Gurugram, Haryana).