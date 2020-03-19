2021 Hyundai Elantra – What’s New?

We reported yesterday that Hyundai has unveiled the new 2021 Elantra in the USA. What will arrive in India in due time, Tthe new Elantra isn’t just a minor facelift but a shift to a new generation. A lot has changed as compared to the outgoing generation and the Elantra has come out to be a sharper car than before with changes running skin deep. So what’s new in the 7th generation of this popular sedan from the Korean manufacturer?

New design philosophy

We have seen Hyundai adapting their new design philosophy ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ in their recent offerings but with the new Elantra, they have further extended it to ‘Parametric Dynamics’. With the new design, it looks more of a four-door coupe instead of a regular sedan. The use of sharp creases and lines all around the bodywork will even make a scalpel shy away. The overall styling is aggressive and works in its favour. The front LED headlamps seem to merge with the newly designed grille which almost touches the ground and lends it an aggressive look at the front. The side profile is full of flair too, all thanks to the new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, many creases on the door panels, and the sloping roofline. The rear too looks in line with the rest of the car and then again, Hyundai has thrown in lots of sharp creases. The new LED tail lamps depart from the previous design and look very aggressive.

New platform

We weren’t kidding when we said that the changes are skin-deep as Hyundai has developed the new Elantra on their new K3 platform. The new platform is said to be lighter than before so that ought to change the driving dynamics for good. The sloping roofline might get you to think that the headroom for rear passengers might have taken a hit but that isn’t the case as the headroom remains the same. The shoulder and legroom have increased though as the new Elantra is 56mm longer, 51mm lower and 26mm wider, with a 20mm increase in wheelbase. It would be interesting to see how the new Elantra drives as compared to the previous generation now that it is developed on a new platform.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Creta: Variant-Wise Features and Prices

New powertrain

Hyundai has retained the 2.0 litre, four-cylinder petrol engine from the current car which is good for 147 hp and 179 nm of torque. This petrol mill is mated with a CVT automatic transmission. While this engine remains the same, Hyundai has introduced a new hybrid powertrain. We saw it coming as every manufacturer is trying to make their vehicles more efficient and environmentally friendly. The new hybrid powertrain has paired a 1.6-litre GDI petrol with a 32kW electric motor (powered by a 1.32kWh lithium-ion battery) for a combined output of 139hp and 264Nm of torque. This hybrid powertrain is going to be mated with a 6-Speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. This powertrain will also allow you to harness an electric-only driving mode but the overall range hasn’t been revealed. We Indians are fond of diesel engines and everyone knows that keeping the same in mind, Hyundai might introduce the 1.5-litre diesel in India. We have seen Hyundai in the past offering a turbo petrol engine as an option in their various offerings. We won’t be surprised if they bring in a turbo petrol engine with the new Elantra as well.

What’s new on the inside?

Everything. It would have been really weird if we ended the article just here, right?

Hyundai has completely transformed the interiors of the new 7th gen Elantra as it now looks more aesthetic and modern than before. Hyundai is renowned to offer some class-leading features in their cars and the new Elantra follows the same footprints. The dashboard is highlighted by twin 10.25-inch screens – one for the instrument cluster, and another for the touchscreen infotainment system. It will also include Hyundai’s Blue Link connected-car tech with voice recognition, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Hyundai has also thrown in a digital key smartphone app which can be used to unlock and start the car. The air vents seem to merge with each other to form a rather slant appeal which looks very aesthetically appealing. There’s an 8 speaker Bose sound system too and to keep the party lively, Hyundai has included 64-colour ambient lighting.

When is it coming to India?

Hyundai recently launched the facelifted version of the Elantra so it would be safe to say that it won’t make it to Indian shores anytime soon. We can expect Hyundai to bring the new Elantra sometime in 2021. Expect the prices to hover in the range of 17-23 lakhs ex-showroom.