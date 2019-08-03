The Bajaj Pulsar 220F Gets A New Colour Option

Perhaps one of the most popular member of the Bajaj Pulsar family, the Pulsar 220F has been on sale for a great amount of time now. The popularity of this semi-faired machine is so high, that Bajaj has managed to still offer this bike in the market despite it being so old. This iconic motorcycle now comes with a new colour option, a shade of Volcanic Red, which gets some highlights in the shade of black and orange. The new paint scheme attracts no additional cost and the bike retails for a price of INR 1,07,027, ex-showroom. Along with this new shade of Volcanic Red, Bajaj continues to offer the popular shades of Black & Blue and Black & Red.

This new shade comes with a stealthy, matte finish which looks quite different from the existing colour options. Highlights in shades of black and orange can be seen on spots like the front fender, the fairing, the engine cowl and even besides the grab handles for the pillion. The rims too, get stripes which create better visuals. Other notable features of the Pulsar 220F include a semi-digital instrument console and a projector headlamp. The bike comes with a 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i Engine, which is BS-IV compliant. However, the Pulsar range is due for an overhaul and we should see the new-generation, BS-VI compliant line-up ready by next year.

Maximum power of 20.93 PS kicks in at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 18.55 Nm kicks in at 7,000 rpm. The top speed of this motorcycle is around 136 kmph, which made it one of the fastest Indian bikes back in the day. The bike gets disc brakes at both ends, one of the first Indian bikes to offer that with a single channel ABS module. A telescopic fork at the front end and nitrox shock absorbers at the rear with 5 steps of adjustment handle suspension duties. The introduction of ABS, recently, and this gorgeous colour scheme, it seems that despite being based on a very old platform, Bajaj has no intention of pulling the plug on this motorcycle any time soon.