Benelli To Launch The Leoncino 500 On 5th August

Regular readers amongst you would recollect us reporting about Benelli’s plans to launch the Leoncino 500 Scrambler in the Indian market this month. Benelli has now announced the official date for the launch of this bike, which is scheduled to take place on the 5th of August, a couple of days from now. The renowned bike manufacturer posted a small video on its Twitter account with a caption that reads, “It’s time to evoke the hooligan in you, 3 days to go.” This new scrambler from the Italian brand will join bikes like the TRK 502, the TNT 600i, the TNT 300 and the 302R as part of Benelli’s lineup for India.

While the Leoncino is offered in three different variants in international markets, Benelli is quite likely to get only one, the standard variant, in our market initially. If the response is appreciable, it may consider offering other variants, the Trail and the Sport. This scrambler would share the same powerplant as the new TRK 502 adventure tourers. The 500 cc parallel-twin engine is capable of producing 47.5 hp of peak power and 46 Nm. Maximum power is obtained at 8,500 rpm while peak torque comes in early at 6,000 rpm. Power would be sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission. ABS would be offered as standard with dual discs up front and a single unit at the rear. The teaser also showcases the LED DRL of the bike, which gets a horseshoe-like design.

The bike will also come with an upside-down fork at the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock will be offered at the rear. The Standard variant of the scrambler is offered with 13.5-litre fuel tank and being the more road-biased model, it will come with alloy wheels, measuring 17-inches at both ends, wrapped in tubeless tyres. In terms of pricing, the Leoncino is expected to be placed below the TRK 502 which is priced at INR 5.1 Lakh. Marking the entry point in the brand’s 500 cc range, one can expect to shell out anywhere between INR 4.5 Lakh to INR 5 Lakh for this new motorcycle. Stay tuned for more news around this upcoming scrambler.