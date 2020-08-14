Hyundai India Announces Week-Long ‘Freedom Drive’ Campaign

Hyundai Motor India has announced the commencement of a nationwide ‘Freedom Drive’ campaign across all Hyundai workshops, with an objective to make customers mindful of the car’s periodic maintenance schedule. During this week-long campaign, customers can avail special offers on Labour, Car Sanitization & Underbody coating for their Hyundai cars from 14th – 21st August 2020.

Customers’ offers and benefits for Freedom Drive at select Dealers include:

Free 50-point check & hi-touch points sanitization

Complete interior sanitization packages starting from ₹ 599

Up to 20% discount on labour charges

15% discount on Underbody Coating

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360-degree digital & contact-less service. From online service booking through Hyundai Care App, Vehicle status update via WhatsApp, Pick & Drop from home/office and online payment facility, touch-free service experience is ensured for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to. Hyundai has endeavoured to establish service benchmarks in the industry with its leading service initiatives and No.1 rank in JD Power Customer Service Index study for 3 years consecutively.

Hyundai has been riding a wave of success even during these unusual times as the new-gen Creta continues to attract the most sales in its segment. The SUV snatched the numero uno position from its cousin – the Seltos, which was introduced last year and went to become an instant success. Kia Motors is now preparing to launch the feature-packed Sonet compact SUV which will be up against Hyundai’s Venue. Both cars share a lot of running gear, however, it is the Sonet which offers a proper automatic transmission with its diesel engine.

Going forward, Hyundai is said to be working to introduce an MPV which could rival the likes of the Ertiga. Prior to that, the maker will introduce the all-new i20 hatchback during the upcoming festive season. With sharper looks, more features and an updated cabin, the i20 will be up against the likes of the Baleno and the Altroz.