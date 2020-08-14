Hyundai Mobility Membership Offers Customers Exclusive Benefits For Car And Non-Car Needs

These days, brands look to create an ecosystem surrounding their products, which attempts to address customers’ needs, other than those related to the actual product. The newest such brand to announce such an initiative is Hyundai India.

The carmaker has introduced a ‘Mobility Membership’ program, a one-stop solution to fulfil different needs of customers throughout their ownership journey. It has been curated across categories to provide exclusive benefits and enhanced convenience for all new customers.

Hyundai has collaborated with reputed partners to form an ecosystem catering to the 3 Key Pillars of customer needs under the ‘ Hyundai Mobility Membership’:

Core Car- Carefree Driving: ‘A one-stop solution that caters to all your car needs’

Partners –Hyundai MOBIS, Shell and JK Tyre

Mobility- Always on the Move: ‘Smart Mobility options for all travel needs’

Partners –Revv, Zoomcar, Avis, Savaari and DriveU

Lifestyle – Your Life Your Way: ‘Benefits to offer convenience for daily transactions’

Partners – Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Chaayos, OYO, Portronics, Lenskart, Housejoy and Vedantu

Commenting on the launch of, ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’, Mr S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Building on the strength of Hyundai’s ‘Future Ready’ Business Strategy, we have introduced an exclusive program ‘ Hyundai Mobility Membership’ for unmatched ownership and lifestyle experience. Through these endeavours, we at Hyundai aim to become the Lifetime Partner of our Valued Customers in Automotive and beyond. We will cater to the diverse needs of our customers and closely knit a long-lasting relation through this unique initiative. Beginning the journey with more than 20 distinct partners under one platform and no membership fee, ‘ Hyundai Mobility Membership’ will create value proposition further leading to enhanced customer convenience and satisfaction”.

Going forward, Hyundai India will introduce the new-gen i20 hatchback during the festive season. Based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design tenet, the new i20 looks sharper than the model it replaces and packs a lot of new. The new i20 has grown in length as compared to its predecessor and also gets a lower roof, broader body, a bigger wheelbase. The list of visual changes includes revised bumpers at either end, a redesigned grille, a new design for the C-pillar, modern-looking LED headlights, LED DRLs, etc. The rear also gets an extensive update, including new taillights that look quite sharp, horizontal reflectors, and more.

Much like the exterior, the interior also carries forward the sensuous sportiness design language. There’s a sleek new dashboard that positions the infotainment screen high up. Horizontal blades that link the central and side air-con vents, à la the 2021 Elantra, add flavour to the design while enhancing visual width. In continuation of the theme, the door pads sport horizontal slatted elements as well. A four-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel (similar to the one seen in the new Creta) is included too.