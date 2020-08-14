Maruti Suzuki Alto Becomes The Only Indian Car To Cross 4 Million Sales Milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is more than an entry-level car to India. Backed by the maker’s robust network, the tiny Alto is a favourite among first-time buyers and has been a bestseller for over 16 years. Now, the hatchback has crossed yet another milestone in its successful journey.

The Alto has gone on to become the only Indian car till date to cross the 4 million sales milestone. Over the years, the Alto has been updated quite a few times and took over from the legendary Maruti 800 when it was discontinued. Backed by a strong legacy, Alto is the preferred choice of Indian car buyers with 76% of Alto customers choosing it as their first car.

The winning proposition for Alto is its easy manoeuvrability, high fuel efficiency, reliability and easy maintenance. Alto is India’s first entry-level car to become BS6 compliant coupled with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation. Even after the arrival of newer competition in the form of the Renault Kwid, the Alto continues to be the top choice, which only highlights the customer’s faith in the brand as a first-time buyer.

With a continuous rise in popularity and trust since the year 2000, Maruti Suzuki Alto has become a member of numerous households across different geographies. Speaking on the success, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Alto has been ranked as the No.1 selling car in India for 16th year in a row and we are immensely proud to announce another remarkable milestone of 40 lakh cumulative sales. This has become a sales record never achieved by any other Indian car.”

He added “Over the years, brand Alto has established a strong emotional connection with our customers and has become a strong symbol of Pride. We would like to dedicate this achievement to all our proud and happy Alto family members who have trusted and supported us in this journey to become India’s Favourite Car.”