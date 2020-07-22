Hyundai Venue iMT Launched At INR 9.90 Lakh; Gets A New Sport Trim With Paddle Shifters

Hyundai Venue is already a popular car in its segment but to fuel its demand further, Hyundai India today launched the Venue with iMT (intelligent manual transmission). The iMT gearbox is exclusively available with the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol. The Venue iMT will cost INR 9.90 lakh for the SX trim and INR 11.09 lakh for the SX(O). Additionally, the Korean carmaker has also launched new Sport Trim for the Hyundai Venue, which comes with both petrol and diesel options and is priced between INR 10.20 lakh and INR 11.58 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

What’s iMT?

The iMT is the first in the industry gearbox technology to incorporate a clutchless-drive experience combined with Fun-to-Drive elements of a manual transmission. Hyundai’s iMT technology is essentially a revolutionary 2-pedal system that eliminates the need for drivers to constantly use the clutch pedal as in a conventional manual transmission.

Sport trim details

The Sport trim, on the other hand, will be available with both — the Kappa 1.0-litre T-GDi petrol engine and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel engine. Transmission options with the turbocharged model will include the new iMT and a seven-speed DCT, whereas the diesel engine’s options will be limited to just a six-speed manual gearbox. Hyundai Venue Sport is available with the new Titan Grey with Phantom Black Roof and Polar White with Phantom Black Roof dual-tone colour options.

As the name suggests, the Sport trim features some extra goodies as compared to the other trims available in the Venue. The list of exterior features on this one will include a dual-tone colour scheme, Sport badging, red brake calipers, Glossy Black Front Grille with Red Insert, Dark Grey Roof Rail with Red Insert, Red Inserts on the Wheel Arches and Body Side Molding, etc. The cabin isn’t left unattended either as the Sport trim will receive Dark Grey Upholstery, Sporty Metal Pedals, Red Stitching/ Piping on Upholstery, Door Trim, TGS, D-cut steering, etc. Another vital addition you will get to see will be the paddle shifters, which will be available with the 1.0-litre model with the seven-speed DCT.

Additionally, the company has also launched a new S+ trim for the Venu 1.2 petrol with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets projector headlamps and fog lamps, LED tail lamps and a 20.32 cm touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. This variant is priced at INR 8.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the occasion, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai has consistently set the benchmark with new Products and Technologies that offer Superior Design, Comfort, Performance and Efficiency. VENUE – India’s First Connected and most awarded SUV of 2019-2020, has now been launched with the innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and Sport Trim. With this, we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance Customer Delight and revolutionize the way India Drives.”

The addition of iMT and a new Sport trim will definitely make the Venue even more appealing than before. Hyundai has certainly focused on the driving experience of the Venue with the compact SUV becoming more involved than before.

Hyundai India recently commenced a Nationwide Hygiene Drive across all Hyundai workshops, with an aim to promote complete sanitization of vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can avail special incentives and offers on sanitization for their Hyundai cars. This 17-day Hygiene Drive will begin from 15th July and go on till 31st July’20.