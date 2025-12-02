Hyundai December Delight Offers: Save Up to Rs 1 Lakh on Popular Cars This Month!

Hyundai has introduced a new year-end campaign called ‘December Delight’, which has been envisioned to offer buyers an opportunity to save more as the year comes to an end. The idea behind the initiative is to make December a bit more special for people thinking of bringing home a Hyundai.
The campaign offers benefits of Rs 1,00,000 on select models. These offers can be found throughout dealerships, keeping the focus on making the ownership journey a little lighter and more joyful for families:
Here’s what comes with the campaign:
- Savings up to Rs 1,00,000 on select cars
- Exchange bonus on a variety of models
- Special benefits for corporate/government employees
- Dealership engagement programs
- Convenience first customer services
December tends to be the month of families plan upgrades, think about long drive, or making resolutions for a fresh start in the new year. The offers are meant to support that moment, making the buying decision easier and more meaningful.
A new TV commercial has been rolled as part of the campaign. It records simple, relatable experiences — people finding year-end deals, sharing the joy with loved ones and enjoying the experience of car choice. The visuals emphasize the sense of urgency of limited-time benefits and the warmth of making a year-end decision together.
Beyond the savings, the initiative has a number of supportive elements to help improve the buying experience:
- Better value to customers exchanging their old car
- Special schemes offered at dealerships
- Customer support programs throughout the buying process
- Additional convenience for walk-in buyers
The leadership behind the brand wants to celebrate the festive mood and provide something extra to anyone considering a new Hyundai. The benefits are spread across different segments, that offer customers with choices depending on what works best for them.
Conclusion
The ‘December Delight’ campaign offers a combination of value, support and easy upgrades to make December rewarding for Hyundai buyers. With easy benefits, smoother processes and more reasons to choose a new car before the year ends, the campaign creates a comfortable and cheerful way to step into the new year.