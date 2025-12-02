From Old Stereotypes to EV Leadership: VinFast’s Rise and Its High-Stakes India Entry

VinFast, Vietnam’s homegrown electric vehicle brand, is changing the way the world sees Vietnamese manufacturing. Vietnam was joked about in engineering circles – people said the country couldn’t even make a proper screw. Today, VinFast proves that the limits of the past are no longer relevant.
In the last few years, VinFast has transformed from a local idea to a symbol of Vietnam’s new industrial confidence. And now, as the brand steps into India, it brings with it a story of steady progress, strong local manufacturing and a clear long-term vision.
Following figures show how quickly things have shifted:
- 103,884 EVs delivered in Vietnam by September 2025
- 20,380 units were sold in October alone.
- Total domestic sales to reach 124,264 EVs in 2025
These figures will demonstrate how far the country has come from its “screw” stereotype. They also show what is possible when a local company develops technology step by step, rather than waiting for validation.
VinFast’s journey has been based on a simple idea; build at home, grow at home, and then expand. Its Hai Phong plant was completed in only 21 months. Another large facility came up in Ha Tinh soon after. Over the years, the company has moved away from being heavily reliant on foreign suppliers to sourcing over 60% of its vehicle content locally. The goal is 84% localization next year.
This push has brought hundreds of small Vietnamese companies into the EV ecosystem: Many companies that used to make basic electronics now supply battery housings, motors, and body panels. Such a shift doesn’t just help an automaker – it changes a country’s industrial mindset.
India’s own industrial journey shares some of these themes. So when VinFast chose Tamil Nadu as the base for its India operations, it seemed like a natural step. The new plant at Thoothukudi is spread over 400 acres and will be assembling the VF 6 and VF 7. Its first phase can build 50,000 vehicles a year, with expansion planned up to 150,000. Thousands of jobs – direct and indirect – are being created around the project.
Besides manufacturing, VinFast is also expanding its presence across India with new dealerships, service tie-ups and financing partners. The brand already has outlets in major cities and is aiming to have 35 dealerships by the end of this year. Partnerships with RoadGrid, Castrol India, myTVS, Global Assure and YES BANK ensures support to buyers right from the time they enter a showroom to every stage of owning the car.
The recognition has followed, too: At the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards 2025, VinFast won the award for EV Manufacturer of the Year, and the VF 7 won the honor of EV Disruptor of the Year. That’s essentially VinFast’s story – how countries like Vietnam, and for that matter India, are breaking through old limits to create their own space in the global shift to electric vehicles. It’s not about proving something to the world. This is about moving on with confidence, one step at a time, until that stereotype fades away