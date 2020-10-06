Hyundai Distributes 10,000 Khadi Masks Across Multiple Slums of Mumbai

Hyundai Motor India Ltd today distributed over 10,000 Khadi masks across multiple slums of Mumbai. The reusable Khadi masks have been distributed to help the underprivileged residents of Mumbai slums to protect themselves from the ongoing pandemic. Hyundai has been contributing to the cause since the pandemic struck our nation.

Commenting on the Project – ‘Rakshak’ under Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR Program, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai has been leading on the CSR front since the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak in India.”

He further added, “Under Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR Program, the distribution of over 10 000 masks across various slums of Mumbai, is an extension of our community healing endeavour to create a Safe and Healthy Environment for masses. The reusable Khadi masks have been consciously procured from the self-reliant groups to support them financially and proudly make them a part of India’s fight against the pandemic.”

Since the lockdown, Hyundai has been at the forefront in providing COVID-19 relief measures and has extended its support to the Government of Maharashtra in April 2020 in the form of PPE kits, masks (3-Ply and N-95), sanitisers and dry rations. These measures have continued to help our frontline warriors, support workers, healthcare staff and those sections of society that have been severely impacted by this Covid-19 pandemic. Over the last two decades, Hyundai has fostered a strong emotional connect with India and demonstrated admiration and respect for the country’s traditions through its initiatives. During phase 2 of Hyundai Cares, Hyundai will support India’s indigenous fabric ‘Khadi’ and drive sanitization campaign in Districts/Tehsils for a safe and healthy environment for the citizens of India.

Hyundai Creta’s new base variant

In related news, the Hyundai Creta base E variant was earlier available only with a diesel engine. It is now also offered with a petrol engine and is priced at Rs 9.82 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The addition of this petrol engine reduces the base price for Hyundai Creta by Rs 17,000. The price of other petrol variants has increased from Rs 12,000 up to Rs 62,000. The price of diesel-powered variants has also increased by up to Rs 12,000.

Being the base E variant of the Hyundai Creta, it gets some basic features along with standard features across the line-up. The E variant misses out on a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, music system and cruise control. The price of all other variants has been hiked by Rs 12,000, except the Creta EX variant, which has been hiked by up to a huge amount of Rs 62,000. The earlier price of Rs.9.99 lakhs has been increased to Rs.10.60 lakhs. This new price structure places the Hyundai Creta in a price range of Rs.9.81 lakhs to Rs.17.31 lakhs. This new price hike will be effective from 3rd October 2020 and will help Hyundai Creta to rival with compact SUV’s and also its cousin Kia Seltos.

The petrol variants of the Creta comes equipped with a 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated engine producing 115bhp of power. It comes paired to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. The premium top-spec variants of this SUV comes with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 140bhp of power. It comes paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. The diesel trims of the Hyundai Creta come equipped with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged diesel engine that produces 115bhp of power. It comes paired to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.