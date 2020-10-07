KTM Unleashes 890 Adventure R and 890 Adventure R Rally Edition

When you have established dominion in the what they call as the world’s toughest rally, it is only likely that you pass on the expertise to your road-going models. And that’s what KTM has been actually doing. KTM has added yet another Adventure motorcycle in their portfolio which goes by the name 890 Adventure R and there’s a more hardcore version on offer too, called the 890 Adventure R Rally. As if the 890 Adventure R wasn’t up to the task!

Limited to 700 units

The Rally version of the 890 Adventure R will be limited to only 700 units. 200 of which are reserved for the US and there is no word whether it will make it to India or not.

Engine and performance

When KTM unleashed the 890 Duke, it was expected that they will use the same engine to carve out an ADV-tourer out of it. Without much pompousness, KTM did exactly what they were expected to do. The 890 Adventure R and Rally, both use the engine first seen on the 890 Duke. They are powered by an 889cc parallel-twin engine which produces 105 horsepower (versus the Duke’s 119 hp) and 99,9 NM of torque. The maximum power output might have come down but expect the motor to deliver the power in typical KTM fashion, only the madness will be unleashed in lower and mid revs to facilitate trail bashing.

The updated engine is mounted to a tubular Chromoly steel frame with an aluminium steering head tube and a lighter subframe. The new 890s also feature a reinforced PASC anti-hopping clutch paired with a six-speed transmission and an optional Quickshifter.

Electronics

Being a KTM, the 890s get a host of rider aids including cornering and off-road ABS, riding modes, and KTM’s Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), a system that measures wheel slippage and lean angle to determine how much traction is required in any given situation. Adding utility to the package is a five-inch TFT display which sits behind the windscreen.

Top-spec equipment

These things aren’t soft-roaders and their intent becomes all the more clear when you look at the suspension setup. Suspension duties are carried by a WP XPLOR 48-mm inverted fork with 9.4 inches of travel at the front and a WP XACT PDS mono-shock with 9.4 inches of travel at the back. The 21 and 19-inch circles are shod in Metzeler Karoo 3 tires and equipped with two 320mm discs with four-piston callipers up front and a single 260mm disc with a dual-piston calliper at the back.

The Rally edition

If the 890 Adventure R is too vanilla for your taste, there’s also the Rally edition. It receives an Akrapovič muffler, rally footpegs, a flat enduro-style saddle, anodized wheels, an updated race-tuned chassis, a carbon fibre tank protector, WP XPLOR Pro suspension hardware, as well as standard Quickshifter+ and Rally riding mode. The WP Xplor Pro suspension is close to what the factory riders use in the Dakar, and the KTM factory rally team was also closely involved in the development and tuning of the bike overall. Like we mentioned earlier, it is limited to a production run of only 700 units.