Hyundai Motor India Registers Cumulative Sales of 59,913 Units in September 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd recently announced that the company has registered domestic sales of 50, 313 units and exports of 9,600 units with cumulative sales of 59 913 units for the month of September 2020.

Commenting on the September sales performance Mr Tarun Garg, Director( Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “In the changing business environment, the green shoots of recovery are clearly visible with sales improving on a month-on-month as well as year on year basis. HMIL continued its good sales momentum helped by high customer acceptance for The All-New Creta, Venue, Tucson & Kona Electric in the SUV segment, Verna, Aura & Elantra in Sedan segment and Santro, Nios and Elite i20 in the hatchback segment. We are confident that the coming festive season will drive the market on a steady recovery path with positive customer sentiments.”

He further added, “As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai Motor India is committed to supporting country’s objective of reviving the economy at the earliest. Our newly launched products like All-New Creta, Spirited New Verna, All-New Aura as well as traditionally strong brands like Elite i20, Venue, Santro and Grand i10 Nios have been receiving encouraging customer response. This has helped us achieve a wholesale volume of 21 320 units in the domestic market for June 2020. Additionally, we have exported 5500 units showcasing HMIL’s commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ vision for the world markets.”

Hyundai Motor India has also launched its Mobility Membership program which claims to be ‘a smart ownership and lifestyle solution’ for its customers. Under this scheme, Hyundai customers will be able to enjoy exclusive deals and benefits from different brands. In the initial stage, this program will be available for all the new customers who purchase a Hyundai car on or after August 13, while in the later stage, the membership benefits will also be extended to company’s older customers.

Hyundai also claims that this scheme will serve customers needs beyond their cars. The company aims to serve the customer’s lifestyle in all possible aspects. For this, Hyundai has partnered with various brands to build an ecosystem which offers exclusive benefits. These brands include Mobis, Revv, Zoomcar, Shell, JK Tyre, Gaana, Zee5, Dineout, Sterling, Avis, Savaari, DriveU, 1Mg, Fitternity, Eazydiner, Lenskart, Housejoy, Chaayos, Oyo, Portronics, and Vedantu, to name a few.