Husqvarna E-Pilen Concept Displayed To The Public For The First Time
The rise in fuel prices and the fact that fossil fuels might bid their goodbye in the future, has given birth to a new revolution, the electric revolution. While other countries have already made electric vehicles a part of their day-to-day life, EVs are gaining popularity here as well, slowly but gradually. Husqvarna too realized the EV industry’s potential and teased the E-Pilen concept sometime back and now, the company has unveiled the E-Pilen concept in all its glory at the 2021 IAA International Motor Show in Munich, Germany.
What can we expect?
The company is stating that the production-spec model of the electric motorcycle will bear stark similarities to the concept featured here. The E-Pilen is probably going to be the first electric street bike from the company. If E-Pilen makes it to production, we can’t help but think about a future where we will get to see KTM E-Dukes as well!
Bajaj and KTM have been jointly working on a common electric platform that will have products ranging from 3kW to 10kW using a 48V electric system. There are a few more in the pipeline including an e-scooter that will be sold under the KTM brand.
The E-Pilen retains a similar body and panels in the faux-tank area, which houses three removable battery packs. Spec-wise, the E-Pilen won’t drop any jaws in terms of power, performance, or range. Husqvarna says it’s got an 8kW motor (10.73 bhp), with a range of 100 kilometers (62 miles), which doesn’t sound like much until you realize that the range issue will be mitigated by the E-Pilen’s use of swappable batteries. We can expect the E-Pilen to share its cycle parts with the next-generation KTM 125, 250 and 390 Duke models, which are manufactured in India by partner Bajaj Auto.