Husqvarna Vektorr Electric Scooter Concept Breaks Cover

It hasn’t been long since Husqvarna unveiled the E-Pilen electric motorcycle concept and now, the company has showcased the concept version of its upcoming electric scooter. It was announced last year that Husqvarna is developing a slew of electric products and now they are inching closer to reality. Dubbed as Vektorr, Husqvarna’s electric scooter will borrow its underpinnings from the Bajaj Chetalk. For the uninitiated, Bajaj Auto owns a stake in Pierer Mobility, Husqvarna’s parent company.

More details

While the Bajaj Chetak takes the retro-modern route, the Vektorr concept shows us Husqvarna’s take on it and hence, bears a stark resemblance to the other products in its portfolio.

Design

Speaking about the design, all the Huskies are renowned for their unique and rather minimalistic design and the Vektorr concept is no different. It looks rather Swedish, in a typical Husqvarna fashion. The front end is highlighted by a round headlamp encircled by LED DRLs. The seat appears to be wide and long and if the same unit makes it to the production, it should come out as a comfortable option for both the pillion and the rider. The side panels look boxy and there’s a neat looking branding of the company placed on the side apron. Alloys look larger, the production-spec version could get 12-inch alloys.

Specs and features

Husqvarna has remained tight-lipped about the complete specs but has revealed that the Vektorr can hit a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph) and a range of up to 95 km (59 miles). According to the company, “The Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever produced by Husqvarna Motorcycles and is aimed squarely at the urban commuter who demands a compact, stylish and effective personal transport solution to fit their busy lifestyle.”

It is pretty clear that the Vektorr will only be suitable for urban runabouts with such a limited range. Moreover, there’s no word regarding the deployment of swappable batteries, the tech we witnessed on the E-Pilen. Other notable features include front and rear single spring suspension, front disc brake, rear drum brake and by the looks of it, the alloys seem to be 12-inchers.

The Vektorr electric scooter will be manufactured in India and exported to other countries from our mystical land only. We can expect the Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter to enter production sometime next year.