Volkswagen India Joins Forces With ORIX To Provide Subscription-based Ownership Model

Due to the growing trend of subscription-based start-ups such as Zoom Car, Revv It Up, and MyChoize, several automakers have also started doing the same. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai India, Nissan India, Toyota Motors are some of the manufacturers to do the same. Similarly, German Automaker Volkswagen has partnered up with ORIX, an Omni Channel Mobility Solutions provider, to launch their subscription-based car ownership in the country. This will make the user own a Polo, T-Roc, or a Vento without purchasing it. Volkswagen has not included their upcoming SUV the Taigun, which will launch in India on 23rd September.

Subscription-Based Ownership

Volkswagen will roll out the subscription model across India in phases. Starting with phase 1, the subscription-based service will be available at 30 outlets across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Through this offer, OAIS in association with Volkswagen India will provide its customers 100% on-road financing, periodic maintenance, insurance cover, and an option to upgrade or return the car at the convenience of the customer. Customers can choose for a Polo, Vento, or a T-Roc, which will be available in 24, 36, and 48 months term.

How will it work

The association will enable customers with a ‘White Number Plate’ subscription. Now onto the pricing and cost included. Starting with rentals from ₹16,500 all-inclusive for Polo, ₹27,000 all-inclusive for Vento & ₹59,000 all-inclusive for T-Roc, with tenure flexibility ranging from 24, 36, or 48 months. The monthly rentals will be inclusive of financing, maintenance, and insurance supported by OAIS (ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd.)

Official Statement – Volkswagen India

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Car subscription is gaining popularity, especially amongst the urban young middle class, looking for a convenient ownership experience. Catering to the needs of this customer segment, we are pleased to extend our partnership with ORIX, and enhance our leasing and subscription platform, which will focus on providing accessibility and peace of mind ownership experience to our prospective customers.”

Also read: Volkswagen Taigun Finally Gets A Launch Date!

Official Statement – ORIX

Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd (OAIS) said, “The Mobility space has been witnessing a significant change in the recent past with a bias towards newer ownership, usage models; the subscription-based platform has witnessed substantial growth in the past few months, and we believe this platform will help Volkswagen become more accessible to their customers. We are excited to partner with Volkswagen and bring newer options to prospective customers and offer them a whole new range of possibilities that would enable them to own, drive and experience premium products by Volkswagen.”