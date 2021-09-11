Upcoming Tata Punch To Get Multi-Drive Modes!

Tata has kick-started the marketing campaign for their upcoming micro-SUV, the Punch. The design has been revealed already by Tata and now we get to look at some of the features that it is going to offer. The latest teaser claims, “ multiple modes, multiple terrains”. The teaser confirms that the Punch will get different drive modes for all kinds of terrain. The drive modes could be like the traction modes seen in the Harrier like wet, normal, and off-road modes. However, we don’t know yet if the Punch will come equipped with ESP for altering the drive modes.

Tata Punch: a quick recap

The new Tata Punch follows the Impact 2.0 design language that underpins all the new-age Tata cars. The headlamp cluster and the dual-purpose LED DRLs remind us of the Harrier and Safari, giving the feeling that the Punch belongs to the same SUV family. It has strong rugged design cues on the exterior in the form of a body cladding that surrounds the front and sides all the way to the back of the SUV. The headlamps are projectors; however, we don’t know if it’s the Xenon unit from the Harrier and Safari or just a normal halogen set.

We can also see roof rails that we expect to be functional as shown on the H2X concept. The wheel arches also look large and have large 15-inch wheels that fill them up nicely, giving the vehicle a taller stance as well. The diamond-cut treatment on the wheels looks premium and these wheels would be offered on the top-end trims. The side also features extensive black body cladding. One can notice that the rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar. It also gets a dual-tone treatment in the form of white ORVMs and roof. The rear features an integrated roof spoiler and taillights which seem to have Y-shaped LED units inside them. One can also spot the rearview camera integrated below the Tata logo. The Punch will share its powertrains with the Altroz.

It will most likely feature petrol engines only like the naturally aspirated 1.2-litre, 3 cylinder engine which produces 86Hp and 114Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The HBX could also feature a turbocharged version of the same engine which produces 110Hp and 140Nm of torque via a 5-speed manual transmission in the Altroz.