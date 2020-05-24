How Hyundai Is Leading A Turbocharged BS6 Era For The Enthusiast

For the longest time, we had Ford and Fiat offer us exciting machines in the affordable space in India. Then, Volkswagen India jumped in with its GT twins and in the dying phases of the BS4-era, a very unlikely name appeared out of nowhere when Tata Motors introduced the JTP twins.

New norms are now in force to ensure what comes out of the tailpipe is as clean as it can be. As things stand, Fiat India doesn’t sell cars anymore, the JTP twins are now longer available, while Ford India continues to offer exciting machines disguised as practical family vehicles in every segment it plays in. Volkswagen and Skoda do offer that 1.0-litre TSI engine, but their SUV offensive has left us with a hatchback and two near-identical sedans which in all honesty, are showing their age now. Having said that, there’s still no match for the on-road behaviour of these products.

Which has left the enthusiast with a not-so-fat wallet to consider a brand which was never in consideration before if driving pleasure topped the priority list – Hyundai! With their 1.0-litre, turbocharged three-potter, Hyundai now has four cars in its portfolio which offer a turbocharged rush. Five, if you consider the Creta.

These include the i10 NIOS Turbo, the Aura, the Venue and the Verna. All powered by a 1.0-litre GDI unit which cranks out a healthy 100 PS and 175 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox for the hatchback and the compact sedan. Those numbers climb up to 120 PS and identical torque for the Venue and Verna. However, for these two, the motor comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The affordable DCT space is no longer a territory marked by the VW Group.

Hyundai has always lead the pack when it came to offering feature-packed products which excel in the feel-good factor, car buyers in India appreciate. The resale value of their products and the aftersales experience is quite highly ranked too. With these turbocharged products, someone who enjoys driving will appreciate the availability of cars which offer some excitement to the enthusiast but are also widely accepted among buyers and don’t make the owner worry about things like resale value, parts availability and post-sales service. Before we forget to mention, the new-gen i20 will also join this group later this year.