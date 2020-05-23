Watch Jonathan Rea Hoon The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R At Jerez

The 250cc fared sports bike segment has been raging hot for a very long time not only in India but worldwide. In India itself, there is a long list of 250cc bikes which have gained quite a bit of prominence over the past few years.

In this segment, another sports bike from Kawasaki has been making all the right noises ahead of its international debut.

This bike will be added to the Ninja family and will be called Ninja ZX-25R. Kawasaki had finally revealed the bike late last year. It was supposed to be officially launched around April this year but the plans of the Japanese bike manufacturer went for a toss thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed on almost every country.

Need For Speed!

Kawasaki has released another teaser in a long list of videos and this time, the bike goes around the Jerez Circuit in Spaain, ridden by Team Green’s Jonathan Rea. Before the lockdown was implemented, the bike had been spotted more than once at the Jerez Circuit as the final stages of the testing were on.

In the video, uploaded by Kawasaki Indonesia, the rider is seen doing what they know best, pushing the throttle hard and testing the 249cc in-line 4-cylinder engine to its limit.

The bike’s 249cc in-line 4-cylinder engine, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve mill is expected to produce over 55 PS of power and around 45 Nm of torque which is quite hefty. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The highest speed attained during the video is marked at 145 kmph, however, in the earlier videos the 160 kmph mark was easily breached.

On the business fron in India, Kawasaki upgraded its range to conform to BS6 norms. These include Ninja 650, the Z650, Z900, the W800 and the Versys 1000.