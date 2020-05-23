Top 5 Highlights Of The Next Generation Hyundai i20

Hyundai took the covers off the new i20 hatchback for international markets earlier this year. The international version of the car looked quite spirited, thanks to a refreshed design, which is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design tenet. While a lot has been said about the upcoming generation in India, most of them can still be counted as speculations.

The Hyundai i20 has been the segment leader in the premium hatchback segment in the country for many years. Now, with the presence of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz, the competition has remained steady. However, the i20 has always been ahead of its rivals in terms of cabin quality, features and refinement. So in this new generation, we can expect the Hyundai to build on that. In this article, we look at some of the top five highlights from the upcoming generation of the i20.

Sensuous Sporty Design

The 2020 i20 incorporates the South Korean automaker’s new Sensuous Sportiness design language and looks much more dynamic as a result. The new i20 has grown in length as compared to its predecessor and also gets a lower roof, broader body, a bigger wheelbase, and new 17-inch alloy wheels. The list of visual changes includes revised bumpers at either end, a redesigned grille, a new design for the C-pillar, modern-looking LED headlights, LED DRLs, etc. The rear also gets an extensive update, including new taillights that look quite sharp, horizontal reflectors, and more.

Interior Updates

Much like the exterior, the interior also carries forward the sensuous sportiness design language. There’s a sleek new dashboard that positions the infotainment screen high up. Horizontal blades that link the central and side air-con vents, à la the 2021 Elantra, add flavour to the design while enhancing visual width. In continuation of the theme, the door pads sport horizontal slatted elements as well. A four-spoke, leather-wrapped steering wheel (similar to the one seen in the new Creta) is included too.

AlSO READ: 2020 Honda WR-V Spied Ahead Of Launch

Features List

There are going to be some major additions in terms of equipment. For starters, there’s not one but two 10.25-inch screens in the new i20’s cabin. Besides the landscape-oriented central touchscreen with Display Audio; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, the i20 gets a 10.25-inch digital cluster behind the steering. Additionally, the infotainment system will now feature connected car technology called BlueLink, which is present in all the latest Hyundai launches. There is a world of connected car services on offer, including Hyundai LIVE Services, online voice recognition, and BlueLink app services among other things.

Also included is a Qi wireless charging pad which, when used in tandem with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, would essentially make cables redundant. Other new additions are Drive modes, front-seat ventilation and blue LED ambient lighting for the door bins, central console and footwells.

Enhanced Practicality

The outgoing i20 isn’t the roomiest or most practical of premium hatchbacks on sale and the new 2020 i20 promises improvements in these areas. Thanks to the increased wheelbase, the car offers better space for occupants in its latest avatar. So, in addition to increased space in the rear row, the 2020 Hyundai i20 also gets a bigger boot and improved visibility for drivers enabled via the decreased beltline and a small, quarter-fixed glass window behind the rear door. A lower window line and the addition of a quarter glass are also said to improve visibility.

Better Performance

In terms of powertrains, the model will get a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. While the international model comes with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the Indian spec is most likely to give it a miss. While the range-topping 1.0-litre motor will most likely be available with a manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT if pricing allows, the higher displacement petrol engine is expected to come with a 5-speed manual transmission and an auto box. The 1.5-litre diesel unit is expected to be mated with a 6-speed manual transmission only. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is the same unit from the Hyundai Venue and is more performance-oriented than the rest of the choices.