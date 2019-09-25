TVS Motor Company Opens New Showroom Along Sheikh Zayed Road In Dubai

India’s TVS Motor Company announced a new distribution partnership with Al Yousuf MC; a subsidiary of Al Yousuf LLC, in the United Arab Emirates. As a part of this association, a 2700 sq ft showroom was inaugurated along Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. The new showroom is the first of its kind for TVS Motor Company in the region and apart from the wide range of two-wheelers, the showroom will also carry spare parts and feature a service facility.

Through this showroom, TVS Motor Company will introduce diverse product offerings which will cater to both the personal commuting as well as the delivery segments in the United Arab Emirates. TVS will launch the TVS Apache RR 310 in the super-premium segment for enthusiasts. The premium segment will be addressed by the TVS Apache RTR range spanning across TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition.

The Company will also introduce their three popular global scooter models in the UAE including the TVS NTORQ 125, the TVS Jupiter and the TVS WEGO. The commuter segment will be addressed by TVS Motor Company’s flagship global products TVS HLX 150 and HLX 125. In India, the TVS Ntorq 125 was introduced in a Race Edition recently, which adds sporty graphics, new colour shade and all-LED headlights to the scooter. The company is also working to introduce BS-VI-compliant models in the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE market with Al Yousuf MC. They have rich experience in the region and share our ethos of keeping customers at the centre of our offerings. The marquee showroom inaugurated here in Dubai will help us consolidate our presence in the region. The showroom, which demonstrates our commitment to the market, will host products across segments and fulfil the diverse requirements of customers in the region. Its strategic location in the prominent automobile hub of Dubai and the solid service and spare support will help make a positive impact on the market.”