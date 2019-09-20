2020 Honda CR-V Unveiled In The US; Gets A New Hybrid Powertrain

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Honda Motor Company, recently launched the latest version of its flagship premium SUV, the 2020 CR-V. The new CR-V gets new sportier styling, a bunch of new features and an upgraded Hybrid powertrain. The 2020 CR-V Hybrid is the first electrified SUV from Honda and it will be joining the Accord Hybrid and Insight to be the third electrified hybrid in Honda’s global lineup. The 2020 CR-V Hybrid is likely to launch in India by early next year and Honda might also carry forward a similar hybrid powertrain for the Indian market. Also, if launched in India, the 2020 version of the CR-V might get a slight increase in price.

Apart from the new hybrid-electric powertrain, the 2020 CR-V gets a bolder front design with a slightly restyled rear, re-designed wheels and standard Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies, which was previously only available in the EX trim and above. On the other hand, the non-hybrid 2020 CR-V models are now powered by the 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine, which was also previously available only in the EX and above trims in the global market. The latest generation CR-V is available in three new exterior colours: Sonic Gray Pearl and Radiant Red Metallic are available for the standard and hybrid models, while the new Aegean Blue Metallic is exclusively available for non-hybrid models.

In terms of power and performance, all the non-hybrid CR-V models, including the LX, are powered by the fuel-efficient 1.5-litre DOHC, direct-injected VTEC Turbo powerplant, which is good enough to produce 190 HP of power with a responsive and refined performance across the engine’s full operating range. The SUV is also available in front-or all-wheel-drive configurations, meaning, power is transmitted to the wheels using a smooth and sporty CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Honda’s G-Shift control logic.

“The Honda CR-V is the best-selling CUV over the past two decades and the updates we’ve made to the 2020 model, including a new hybrid-electric variant, solidify its position as a leader in the compact SUV market,” said Henio Arcangeli, Jr., senior vice president of Automobile Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “The CR-V Hybrid also signifies our direction to bring Honda hybrid-electric technology to all core models and to invest in the production of electrified vehicles in America.”