E3 TRION Production Commences in Hyderabad With Deliveries Starting October 7

Bengaluru-based E3 Electric.Ai has formally commenced production of the E3 TRION at its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, marking a major step for the startup. Customer deliveries will begin in batches from October 7, 2026, which also happens to be the company’s second anniversary.
The E3 TRION is available in three distinct variants, each tailored to different rider profiles. The introductory, ex-showroom Bengaluru pricing and specifications are detailed below:
|Variant
|Battery Type
|Claimed Range
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|C1
|2.3 kWh Portable
|108 km
|Rs. 1.00 Lakh
|C1X
|3.0 kWh Fixed
|165 km
|Rs. 1.10 Lakh
|C2
|3.0 kWh Fixed
|128 km
|Rs. 1.20 Lakh
The three versions will roll out in planned phases and are available in six premium colour options: Nova Blue, Teal Blue, Graphite Grey, Misty Green, Solar Red, and Luna White.
More Than 550 Tests
Prior to entering full-scale production, E3 Electric.Ai put the TRION through a long validation programme covering reliability, safety and durability. The testing regime included:
- More than 550 Design Validation Plan tests
- Chassis dynamometer power testing
- Range testing
- Brake-pressure sensor validation
- Accelerated durability testing
- 205 kg payload testing on a Cam Drum Test Rig
- Water-wading tests from 100 mm to 300 mm
- Heavy rainstorm testing
- Water-wash testing
Engineers also conducted a 260-km real-world endurance run from Bengaluru to Hogenakkal, proving the chassis against steep mountain gradients, sharp hairpin bends, and broken terrain.
Storage and Performance Dynamics
The C1 features a portable VOLTPORT battery, while the C1X and C2 employ a higher-capacity fixed architecture. Beyond powertrain efficiency, the TRION focuses heavily on utility, offering a segment-leading 52 litres of combined storage distributed across the under-seat boot, floorboard, and front glove box.
While Eco and Power modes come standard across the lineup, the performance-oriented C2 variant unlocks an exclusive Sport mode, pushing the scooter to a claimed top speed of 82 kmph.
Exclusive Founding-Owner Benefits
The first 100 buyers will be inducted into E3’s exclusive founding-owner community. These early adopters will receive a complimentary 8Y100K+ extended warranty, protecting the battery and key components for 8 years or 1,000,000 km, alongside one year of E3 Wingman roadside assistance. This introductory package holds an added value of Rs. 6,500 for the C1 and Rs. 8,500 for the C1X and C2 variants.
Reflecting on the milestone, Sanjeev P., Founder and CEO of E3 Electric.Ai, stated that transitioning from rigorous laboratory engineering to active customer deliveries marks the true realization of their design and validation framework.