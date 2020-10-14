Honda Two-Wheelers India Crosses 25 Lakh Customers Milestone In Kerala

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) is one of the biggest two-wheeler brands in our country. The two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that its cumulative sales have crossed the momentous 25 lakh units mark in Kerala. Interestingly, Kerala’s love for Honda Two-Wheelers India as the No. 1 two-wheeler brand has only grown stronger in the 2 decades.

More details

While it took Honda 14 years to add the first 10 lakh customers in Kerala (2001 – 2014), the next 15 lakh customers have joined the growing Honda family in just a little over 6 years. Supporting this growth, Honda has focused on nearly doubling its sales and service network to over 250 touchpoints in the state in just the past 6 years.

Thanking customers for their love, right from its maiden scooter Activa in 2001 to the latest BS-VI models and sharing an update on Honda first premium Big Wing in Kerala, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda is delighted to be the first choice of two-wheeler customers in Kerala. With a new BS-VI lineup boosted by revolutionary technologies like eSP, a long list of patents, segment-first features, significant mileage up and two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty package, A Quiet Revolution by Honda has won the hearts of customers across motorcycle & scooter segments. Celebrating the love of 25 lac customers in Kerala and sparking festivities, Honda is upping the joy further with a limited period of 6 attractive offers with great savings up to Rs. 11,000 for our customers.”

Honda celebrates overwhelming Customer trust with Super 6 offer

Celebrating this milestone, Honda 2Wheelers India has now started festivity for its customers in Kerala with Honda Super 6 Offer. Honda is giving an opportunity to its customers to save up to Rs. 11,000 under its limited period offer only till November’20 end. Customers can avail of up to 100% finance with the lowest ever interest rates, choose a 50% discount on the EMI scheme, get cashback up to Rs. 5,000 on the credit card or debit card EMI, or snatch up benefits up to Rs. 2500 on purchase through Paytm as well.

Honda’s new H’ness-CB350 thrills mid-size motorcycle fans in Kerala!

Honda Two-Wheelers India has recently made a debut in the 350cc mid-size motorcycle segment, with the new H’ness-CB350, which has got a big thumbs-up by mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts in Kerala. H’ness-CB350 is set to attract the mid-size motorcycle enthusiasts of Kerala exclusively from the Big Wing Topline – Honda’s premium motorcycle sales & service network at Kochi.

Catering to the rising personal mobility needs of customers, HMSI continues to drive scooter and motorcycle demand in Kerala. As per the company, over every 3rd two-wheeler customer in the state buys only Honda two-wheeler. When it comes to scooters, every 2nd scooter customer in Kerala trusts only Honda. . Marking a strong presence across the state are Honda’s 256 touchpoints (both dealerships and authorized service centres). Also, due to an increase in customers enquires through online mediums, for bookings and purchases in view of the approaching festive season. Honda dealerships across the state are now bringing contactless customer experience, online booking, and services like home test rides, for added safety and convenience of the customer