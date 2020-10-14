Royal Enfield 650cc Cruiser Spied Again, Looks Production-ready!

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is developing a host of new motorcycles and will deliver an onslaught on its rivals in the coming few weeks. As RE is gearing up for an all-out attack, spy pictures are flowing in, revealing more and more information about the upcoming motorcycles. RE might have delayed the launch of the Meteor 350 but it is pretty evident that the manufacturer is busy with other projects as well. One such project is a retro-styled cruiser based on the 650cc platform.

More details

The same has been spied again, after the first time it sent the Indian motorcycling fraternity into a mode of frenzy. The 650cc cruiser looks similar to the KX Concept which debuted at EICMA in Milan, Italy, last year.

While the KX concept originally had an 834 cc engine, seems like Royal Enfield is wasting no time in developing a new engine and will probably slap the existing 650cc twin-cylinder in the upcoming cruiser. Sporting twin pipes, the all-new motorcycle drops hints that it will be powered by the brand’s 650cc twin-cylinder engine. The image also reveals that the new bike has a long wheelbase, sits low, makes the rider stretch his feet, and a wide handlebar asks the arms to open for that typical cruiser-style riding position.

Visible details

The all-new motorcycle seems to be underpinned by an all-new chassis and follows a flowing design language, starting from the large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank to a curvy fender which wraps the rear wheel. Between the fuel tank and the rear seat, the rider’s saddle drops low, which should make it easier for folks who are not so tall to be in command of this machine.

The spy shots which were captured earlier also revealed a minimalist tail lamp setup. The motorcycle sports alloy wheels, twin springs at the back which appear to be all-new units, and get this – an upside-down front fork! A single disc at each end will handle braking. Instrumentation should be through what looks like an all-new unit, maybe semi-digital or all-digital and should display a lot of information, including navigation.

Could it be the revived Thunderbird?

Our guess is that this new motorcycle could revive the Thunderbird range and become the new flagship Royal Enfield upon launch. It fits well in RE’s plan to become the world leader in the middleweight category. By the looks of it, the motorcycle seems ready to enter series production and could be introduced in the coming months. The entire Thunderbird range has been discontinued in the BS6 era. The upcoming Meteor 350 will feature the brand’s all-new single-cylinder motor and is styled to appear like the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X.

A Royal Enfield Streetfighter?

The spy image also reveals another Royal Enfield motorcycle sitting at the back with an off-set instrument cluster and USD forks. We can only see the front fascia of the motorcycle and it is hard to assume what it could be! The front rake angle appears to be sharper than rest of the RE motorcycles, hinting that it could be a streetfighter. These are just mere speculations though and we will have to wait for more information to flow in before we can confirm the same.

In terms of power, expect the 650cc motor to crank out as much power as it does for the Interceptor and paired with that butter-smooth engine, we’re sure RE will attract a lot of those looking to purchase an internationally-styled, great-sounding and well-priced cruiser.