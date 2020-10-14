Upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner And Toyota Hilux Score 5-Star In ASEAN NCAP Crash Tests

The upcoming 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift and the Toyota Hilux have successfully managed to achieve a 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash test. As per ASEAN NCAP, both- Toyota Fortuner and Toyota Hilux have the same occupant protection level. As per their report, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift has achieved 34.03 points out of 36 in terms of occupant protection (AOP). On the other hand, for child occupant protection (COP) it has bagged 43.38 points out of 49, and in the safety assist technologies (SATs) category, it has gained 13.00 points out of 18.

More details

Both the Fortuner and Hilux pickup trucks have scored the same points in terms of a frontal impact, and side-impact at 14.53 and 16.0, respectively. On the other hand, Fortuner has a higher head protection rating at 3.50, against the Hilux at 2.40. Overall, Fortuner has bagged 87.46 points, giving it a 5-star safety score.

In the frontal impact test, the vehicle provided good protection to both adult occupants, but the driver’s lower legs showed a risk of injury. The test also revealed that the vehicle provided good protection to the occupants in an event of a side impact. The Fortuner offered better head protection compared to the Hilux.

Specifications

Toyota is expected to launch the new 2021 Fortuner facelift and the Hilux pick-up truck in the Indian market. The updated model of Fortuner is expected to feature the same BS6-compliant 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine, which is capable of producing 164bhp of power and 245Nm torque. The other option will be a 2.8-litre engine, which can produce 201bhp of power and 500Nm of peak torque. The Fortuner is expected to arrive with both- petrol and diesel options, along with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed sequential automatic unit.

For this test, ASEAN NCAP used a Thailand-spec Toyota Hilux pick-up truck. The Hilux is a pick-up truck that shares its structure and features with the Toyota Fortuner. The test vehicle was powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine and was equipped with 3 airbags.

Toyota is also gearing up for the global reveal of the 2021 Innova Crysta facelift, which will be unveiled in Indonesia on October 15. The facelift version of this popular MPV has already been spotted on multiple occasions.