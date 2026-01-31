Renault’s Mini Duster in the Works: New Boxy Sub-4m SUV Planned for India

Renault knows that one car alone cannot fix everything. The new generation Duster has generated interest once more, but the company is already looking beyond it. Renault is now working on a smaller Duster-inspired SUV for India, and one that will be in the sub-4-metre segment.
This upcoming model is expected to arrive after the seven-seat Duster derivative. Internally, Renault sees room for a second compact SUV, one that has the appearance and feel of a proper SUV rather than a crossover.
Renault already sells the Kiger in this segment. While the Kiger is a good value, its sloping roof and soft design have not entirely appealed to buyers who favor an upright appearance. The new compact SUV is expected to solve that problem.
What Renault’s new compact SUV will provide
- Design inspired by the Duster – boxy and upright shape
- More rugged road presence than the Kiger
- Chunky body cladding and larger wheels
- Distinct visual separation from the Kiger
Senior Renault executives have openly admitted that a “mini Duster” is sensible for India. The original Duster was popular because it looked tough and felt solid. Renault would like to bring that same appeal down into a smaller and more affordable package.
Under the skin, this SUV is expected to have parts in common with the Kiger. The familiar 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is likely to be used, with manual and CVT gearbox options. This helps to control costs and enables Renault to price the car competitively.
The compact SUV is still a couple of years away. Current timelines indicate that the vehicle could be launched around 2027 or 28 depending on how quickly Renault rolls out its other models.
Why this SUV is significant for Renault
- Compact SUVs continue to be India’s largest volume segment
- Recent tax changes have sparked interest for sub-4 metre cars again
- Rivals already sell a number of models in this space
If it makes it to production, this mini Duster could deliver a good second kick for Renault in a segment where design, pricing and road presence are the biggest factors.