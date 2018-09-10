Honda Sales in India Reach the 1.5 Million Landmark

Honda, one of the oldest Japanese brands in India, announced the sale of 15 Lakh cars in India. The high sales of the Honda City, Amaze compact sedan and Honda Jazz hatchback made Honda achieve this feat. The latest 5 Lakhs sales have happened in a record breaking 34 months. Honda currently has a network of 341 facilities in 231 cities all across India. Cumulative sales Milestone Timeline for Achievement First introduction January 1998 500,000 Sales March 2012 10,00,000 Sales October 2015 15,00,000 Sales and counting August 2018

Honda offers 8 models for sale in the Indian market. Their range varies across various segments, from a a compact hatch back to a huge SUV, Honda has it all. The cars Honda offers are the Brio, Jazz, Amaze, City, WR-V, BR-V, CR-V and Accord. Along with crossing the milestone, Honda also achieved a 9 percent growth in sales from April – August 2018, compared to April – August 2017. The company sold a total of 79,599 compared to the 73,012 units they sold last year.

Here is what Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd commented, “Reaching 1.5 million milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Honda Cars India Limited. This has been a phenomenal journey and at this juncture, I would like to thank all our customers, dealer partners and our supplier chain for their immense support and belief in the Honda brand. The success in the Indian market is strongly associated with Honda’s advanced design and technology, reliability, durability and fuel-efficiency that characterises our DNA. I would like to reiterate our commitment to all our customers in India offering them the best of technology, product and services.”