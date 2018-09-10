More Than Three Million Apache Units Sold Since 2005 by TVS Motor Company

Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series has been a hit in the market since then. Offering race inspired dynamics in this segment, TVS carved out a space for itself in the very competitive 150 cc to 200 cc market. Today, 13 years after, the Apache series has crossed a milestone. The company has sold three million units of the Apache line up. The Apache line up is made of the naked bikes, RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 and the RTR 160 4V, and the Super Sport bike RR 310.

TVS is also known to encourage their customers to unleash the racing DNA of their bike through their Apache Racing Experience programme. The programme is conducted under the supervision of the National Road Racing Champions from TVS Racing. Apart from that the Apache Owners Group has been created which enables like minded Apache owners to get together for rides. AOG has now had rides in 33 cities with the support of more than 3000 riders.

On achieving this milestone, Mr. K.N. Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor company, said “We are truly humbled to achieve this milestone and I want to express my gratitude to all our valued customers both in India and across the globe. Through the years, TVS Apache has stood for providing an unrivalled experience backed by its rich racing pedigree, technological firsts and stylish design. The brand has, over a decade, developed a host of premium offerings, ranging from 160cc to 310cc, creating aspiration along every step of evolution. The 3 million milestone is special as it confirms that our ever-growing customer base of racing enthusiasts has taken warmly to our two new offerings, namely the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RR 310. This also presents me with an opportunity to express gratitude to the team behind TVS Apache whose tireless work on the products has ensured that the brand has created an international appeal.”