Ducati Brings the First Edition of DRE Track Days to India

Ducati India has announced its very first edition of DRE (Ducati Riding Experience) track days in India. The event will be held on the 13th and 14th of October and will be hosted at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. The DRE Track Days will be open for all Ducati owners apart from the Scrambler range, while non-Ducati riders who ride a sports bike that’s 600cc and above are allowed to be a part of this event. All the Ducati Panigale V4 owners in India can register to be a part of this event free of cost at the DRE India website.

All other Ducati owners can get their passes for Rs. 10,000/-, in addition to that riders, can also get their hands on a Panigale V4 for an additional Rs. 5,000/-, a 959 Panigale for Rs. 3,000/-, and even a Ducati SuperSport for Rs. 2,000/- which will be an add-on. The DRE Track Days in India will be supported by Pirelli which ensures a nearly endless supply of rubber for you to burn. All Ducati owners will receive DRE training by Alessandro Valia who happens to be the official Ducati test rider and carries a decade of experience as a DRE Trainer. Ducati will provide riders with 3 track sessions of 20 minutes each and 3 laps on their choice of a Ducati available from the list of motorcycles.

Riders will also receive technical assistance, a Ducati fan kit, discounts on spares along with a DRE certificate to acknowledge their participation. While the non-Ducati/Owners with a 600cc or above superbike will receive 2 track sessions of 20 minutes each and 3 laps on their choice of the motorcycle. Their options include a Panigale V4 for Rs. 16,000/-, a 959 Panigale for Rs. 12,000/- and a Supersport for Rs. 10,000/-, along with a Ducati fan kit. or a SuperSport for INR 16,000, INR 12,000 and INR 10,000 respectively, along with a Ducati Fan Kit.

Posted In: Ducati , News ,