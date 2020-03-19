Honda Recalls Activa 6G, Activa 125 And Dio BS6: Is Your Scooter Affected?

Within a very short time of their introduction, Honda has recalled BS6 versions of the Dio, the Activa 6G and the Activa 125. Honda has issued the crucial recall after confirming a defect in the quality of rear cushion which might lead to oil leakage as well as breakage of the complete component, leading to loss of the balance of the vehicle. The affected models were manufactured between February 14 and February 25, 2020. Honda has announced that the necessary repairs and replacements will be done free of cost at the service centre itself.

Honda dealers have already voluntarily started contacting customers via SMS, call and email and check if their vehicle is faulty. Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Services > Campaign section on the company’s website (www.honda2wheelersindia.com). Honda has also advised customers to pre-book their services to avoid a rush at the service centres.

Honda had previously issued a separate recall for the BS6 Activa 125 last month due to a potential defect in the cooling fan cover and the oil gauge. It is to be noted that the BS6 Activa 125 was launched in September last year and has already had two recalls. The Activa 6G was launched on January 15 and the Dio was launched just a month back on 11th February. However, the leading Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has not confirmed the number of scooters affected by either of the recall. The Activa 6G and the Dio are powered by a 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine that churns out 7.8 PS of maximum power, and 9 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the Activa 125 FI gets a 124 cc single-cylinder motor which puts out 8.3 PS of maximum power at 6500 rpm, along with 10.3 Nm of maximum torque which is delivered at 5000 rpm.

Honda introduced the Activa 6G at a starting price of Rs 63,912 for the Standard variant, while the Deluxe variant has been priced at Rs 65,412. The Standard trim of the Dio costs Rs 59,990, whereas the Deluxe version will set you back by Rs 63,340. The BS6 Activa 125 is the most premium scooter of the lot and has been priced at Rs 67,490 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).