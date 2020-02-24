New Honda Activa 6G BS6 Review: Performance, Comfort, Features And All That’s New

The Honda Activa, over the years, has become a household name. It can be spotted almost everywhere, ridden by almost everyone. Honda has now launched the Activa 6G which is an evolution of the popular scooter and with this update, the Activa is also now BS6-compliant. The updates are skin deep though and equip the scooter with some much-needed kit. We spent a day with it to find out more.

Visually speaking, not much has changed overall. At the front, the most noticeable change is hidden behind the front fender in the form of telescopic forks which are now fitted as standard. We still get LED headlamps but only on the Deluxe variant while the standard makes do with traditional halogen headlamps. The front tyre size has gone up to 12 inches which will increase its handling capabilities while also increasing the comfort quotient. The rear wheel size is still the same though at 10″. The rear now houses a sharper set of tail lamps which look better than before.

The overall build quality is sturdy and switchgear quality is good too. The new Activa now comes with a start stop integrated switch with silent start system. The design of the instrument cluster is better too and now includes an engine malfunction light. The underseat storage is of 18 litres and can accommodate a half-face helmet if not a full-face one. The overall wheelbase has increased and so has the ground clearance as well as the floorboard making it more rider friendly than before.

It retains the same 110 cc engine but it is now fuel injected making the ride that much smoother and crisper than before. It makes 7.8 PS of peak power @ 8000 RPM and 8.79 NM of torque @ 5500 rpm. The riding experience is better than before, all thanks to the Fuel injection, upgraded suspension and a bigger front wheel. The handling has become better too, making it more agile and manoeuvrable than before. Even after being BS6 compliant, the kerb weight stands at 107 kg.

The Activa 6G is a lot better proposition than before but we would have loved to see a USB charger and alloy wheels at least as an option. It retains all the good qualities of the previous scooter and has improved where it lacked. The prices are out and the standard variant can be yours for 63,900 ex-showroom while the deluxe variant is priced at 65,400 ex-showroom. The new scooter will be available in 6 colours (Glitter Blue Metalic NEW, Pearl Spartan Red, Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White & Matte Axis Grey Metallic).