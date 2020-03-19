2020 Triumph Street Triple RS India Launch: All You Need To Know

The all-new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is finally coming to India and the launch date has been revealed. Triumph India has officially confirmed that it will launch its middleweight sports naked streetfighter bike on March 25, 2020. The new model is a majorly updated version over its predecessor. The new Street Triple RS has been redesigned to look more aggressive with LED headlamps and DRLs that look like an angry set of eyebrows. The aggressive look is rendered due to the redesigned front fascia. It, however, retains the bug-like twin headlamp set up with a sleeker design. The fuel tank and its extensions, radiator guards, belly pan and tail section have also been given a subtle tweak. Although the basic silhouette of the bike still remains the same along with the chassis.

Powering the bike is a motor that has been tuned with the help of the company’s Moto2 engineering team. It continues to be powered by a 765cc, in-line three-cylinder engine which produces 121 bhp of maximum power at 11,750rpm and 78.6Nm of maximum torque. Triumph has revised the engine with a new balancer and crankshaft for more refinement and gives it a 9 per cent increase in torque and power in the mid-range. When compared to the outgoing model, the 2020 Street Triple gets the same power figure, but torque goes up by 2 Nm. It continues to be mated to a 6-speed gearbox but it has been updated with a bi-directional quick shifter now.

Also Read: My Triumph Connectivity System Now Available In India

In terms of features, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS’s full-colour TFT screen now features updated graphics and comes with the ‘My Triumph’ connectivity. The screen can now support the optional Bluetooth functionality that allows the rider to use the GoPro feature and turn-by-turn navigation system. It also gets in addition a new traction control system. Triumph has also optimised the ride modes which include- Road, Rain, Sport, Track, and Rider.

Being the top-spec version, the RS also gets premium cycle parts such as fully-adjustable upside-down forks from Showa at the front, Ohlins STX monoshock at the rear and Brembo M50 brakes along with grippy Supercorsa SP V3 tyres wrapped around its 17-inch wheels. The outgoing model of the Triumph Street Triple RS retails at Rs 11.13 lakhs (ex-showroom, India) and the 2020 version is expected to be slightly more expensive.