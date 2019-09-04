Honda India Launches A Brand New Ad Campaign For The Amaze

Renowned Japanese car manufacturer, Honda, has been selling the Amaze compact sedan in the Indian market for quite some time now. Currently, in its second generation of production, the Amaze compact sedan has been the highest selling product for this company. In order to promote sales, Honda has now launched a brand new ad campaign. This new TVC has been created by Dentsu One, under the direction of Shashanka Chaturvedi and music composed by Sameeruddin, do have a look.

To tell you more about the Amaze, this compact sedan is offered with a total of two engine options. For those who like their cars to be silent, Honda offers a refined 1.2-litre motor developing 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of twist. The oil burner, with a larger capacity of 1.5-litres, offers 100 PS of power and 200 Nm of torque when paired with a manual gearbox and 80 PS of power and 160 Nm when paired with the CVT gearbox. While both these engine come married with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the company also offers a CVT type automatic transmission for a comfortable driving experience. Prices of the car range from INR 6.02 Lakh 9.79 Lakh. Do bear in mind that these prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai.

Commenting on this new Ad-campaign, Mr Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Limited said, “The 2nd Generation of Honda Amaze has been a resounding success for HCIL and we have been able to touch more than 1 lakh families since its launch last year, making it the fastest-selling Honda car in India. We wanted to connect with the core target of aspiring youth and took a fresh guard through an emotional story-telling that perfectly portrays the real meaning of arriving ‘big’ in life.”

Mr Titus Upputuru, National Creative Director, Dentsu One said, “When one buys a new car, there is a lot of excitement. Honda Amaze makes a big statement in one’s world as it happens to be the first three-box purchase in one’s life. We wanted to show how the Amaze owner is unfazed at the attention he receives upon purchasing the new car but chooses to give importance to his values. In an age when friends are increasingly becoming the support system, we wanted to put the spotlight back on to the family”