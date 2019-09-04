Volkswagen Polo And Vento Facelift Launched In India

The largest car manufacturer in the world, Volkswagen has had the Vento sedan and Polo hatchback in the Indian market for a good amount of time. During this time span, the company has given some minor facelifts and refreshments to both these cars. The German company has brought another refreshment to these models today and launched them in the Indian market. The updated models get a number of additional features and are accompanied by a change in price. Listed below are the prices of the various models, do bear in mind that these are introductory, ex-showroom prices.

Polo Petrol (1-litre MPI) – INR 5.82 Lakh to INR 7.76 Lakh

Petrol Diesel (1.5-litre TDI) – INR 7.34 Lakh – 9.31 Lakh

Polo GT TSI – INR 9.76 Lakh

Polo GT TDI – INR 9.88 Lakh

Vento Petrol (1.6-litre MPI) – INR 8.76 Lakh – 13.17 Lakh

Vento Diesel (1.5-litre TDI) – INR 9.58 Lakh – 14.49 Lakh

Vento GT TSI – INR 13.17 lakh

Vento GT TDI – INR 14.49 Lakh

Included in this update, is revised bumper design, with a honeycomb design, black side skirts and new taillights. With the new bumper, the Polo hatchback resembles the GTI hatchback in terms of appearance. Volkswagen Connect is also on offer on higher trim levels of the car. This dongle will enable customers to access a variety of data, including trip tracking, driver behaviour and statistic tracking, location sharing, fuel cost monitoring and more. Moreover, safety features like seat-belt reminder system, rear parking sensors and a speed alert system join features like dual airbags and ABS in the standard list equipment.

In terms of engines, there are three options to choose from. The Polo draws power from a 1-litre MPI, 3-cylinder petrol engine, offering 75 hp of peak power and 95 Nm of maximum twist. A 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel motor is also offered with this hatchback, which generates 89 hp of peak power and 230 Nm of twist. A sporty, turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol motor is on offer too, which generates 105 hp of peak power and 175 Nm of maximum twist and comes paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Coming to the Vento, the sedan comes with a 1.6-litre MPI motor, offering 105 hp of peak power and 153 Nm of twist. Apart from that, the Vento also comes with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre diesel motors in the GT trim also offered in the Polo hatchback, with automatic gearboxes.