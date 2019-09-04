Ducati DRE Dream Tour To The Spiti Valley Comes To An End

Leading Italian bike manufacturer recently concluded the Dream Tour in the Northern part of India. This tour to Spiti Valley was flagged off from Ducati North Star in Gurgaon with stops in Shimla, Sangla, Tabo, Kaza, Nako and Theog. 16 riders from over the world, including Bollywood celebrity Amit Sadh, Ducati officials and Ducati owners rode their motorcycles on these treacherous roads, exploring old Buddhist monasteries, hidden meditation caves and snowcapped mountains along with specially designed food experiences each night.

The Italian brand also partnered with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, offering stay at Cecil by Oberoi and the Wildflower, Oberoi in Shimla. Conducted from 26th August to 2nd September, the Multistrada and Scramblers were amongst the Ducati bikes that participated in this tour. This excursion was curated and led by Eaglerider India and was powered by Shell Advance, GoPro and Pirelli tyres.

Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “This Dream Tour to Spiti Valley was truly an incredible one and enabled the riders to enhance their skills while riding on the world’s most adventurous route. Riding with the Ducatisti through uneven mountain terrains to some of the highest peaks was one of the most spectacular experiences of my life. With every new Dream Tour, we strive to take the Ducati riding culture to the next level and provide a unique experience to our customers which goes beyond just riding.”

Amit Sadh, Bollywood celebrity and Ducati owner, “This tour to Spiti Valley was full of adventure and adrenaline and I could not think of a better travel companion than the Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak. Its an extremely versatile motorcycle which made this journey even more special. This was my first Dream tour with Ducati and I can’t wait to ride again with the Ducati family.”

Nicola Antonelli, Riding Experience Manager of Ducati Motor Holding, “It’s a proud feeling for us at Ducati to witness the growing interest of Ducatisti in India towards experiential rides like the DRE Dream Tour. These rides are specially designed by a team of skilled professional riders to ensure a safe riding experience and environment for all riders. India has always been on the top of my bucket-list, it’s a beautiful country with truly diverse landscapes and I’m glad to have witnessed it with a whole bunch of Ducati lovers in the most unique way possible.”