Honda India Announces “Wings Of Joy” Festive Season Offers

Honda Two Wheelers India has announced its festive season offers for this coming Diwali, where buyers can participate in a lucky draw contest and stand a chance to win either a Honda Amaze or a Honda Brio alongside a few other prizes. Honda has already begun its campaign and offers will be valid until the 30th of November 2018. However, this offer is only applicable to customers across all states in India except for Tamil Nadu. Honda calls it this offer “Wings of Joy” and it has been further divided into three categories.

They are called Bumper Joy, Maha Joy and Weekly Joy, the Bumper Joy category offer the Honda Amaze compact sedan to five lucky winners, the Maha Joy category, on the other hand, offers 31 Honda Brio hatchbacks while the Weekly Joy category offers prizes such as smartphones, earphones and even LED TVs. If a new buyer doesn’t manage to win any of the above-mentioned prizes, they can still obtain a Honda Joy Club membership that is worth Rs. 2100/-.