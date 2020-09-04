Honda Hornet 2.0 Exhaust Note Revealed In Video Shot At A Dealership

The Honda Hornet 2.0 is the brand’s new locally-made flagship motorcycle and was recently introduced at INR 1.26 Lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle positions itself in the 180cc-200cc space and takes on the likes of the Apache RTR 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS.

What sets the Hornet 2.0 apart is its gold-finished front USD fork, which is a first for the segment and the high quality of cycle parts, which is a given for the brand. The motorcycle is powered by a 184.4cc, air-cooled engine which cranks out 17.26 hp of power and 16.1 Nm, making it slightly more powerful than its previous avatar. The new engine also comes equipped with a piston cooling jet that acts as heat absorbent hence improving engine thermal efficiency and giving a superior fuel efficiency. It promises best-in-class mid-range torque and can cover 0 – 200m in 11.25 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The bikemaker has used LED lights all around the motorcycle. It will be offered in four colour options: Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red metallic and Pearl igneous black. Front tyre measures 110/70-17 while the rear measures 140/70-17. Both the tyres are tubeless units. The instrument cluster gets a voltmeter, gear position indicator and service due indicator. It also comes with customizable brightness (can be adjusted manually up to 5 levels).

Braking duties are handled by a 276mm petal disc up front and a 220mm rear disc and comes with a single-channel ABS. The bike weighs 142 kilos and fuel tank capacity is 12 litres. The saddle is a split-type affair. The bike is built on an entirely new diamond-type frame. It also gets gold-finished USD forks, engine stop switch, sealed chain and a hazard light switch. As another industry first, Honda will also be offering a special 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) for the Hornet 2.0.