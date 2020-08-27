Honda Hornet 2.0 Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS: Specs Comparison

Honda Two-wheelers India has launched a brand new motorcycle today which is their locally-made flagship, the Hornet 2.0. On the other hand, there are already some established players in the 200cc motorcycle market, like the Bajaj’s Pulsar 200NS and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. With this, the question arises, on paper, which is the best 200cc bike out of these three? So here’s a comparison of these bikes based on engine displacement, performance, features, and many more parameters.

Engine and Performance

Bike Comparison Engine Displacement Max Power Max Torque Mileage Cooling System No of gears Clutch Type Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS 199.5cc 23.17 BHP 18.3 Nm 35kmpl liquid-cooled 6 Hydraulic-multi disc TVS Apache RTR 200 4v 197.8cc 20.2 BHP 16.8 Nm 37 kmpl oil-cooled 5 Slipper clutch (A-RT) Honda Hornet 2.0 184.4cc 17.03 BHP 16.1 Nm N.A air-cooled 5 Multi-plate

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4cc engine that makes 17.03 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200’s engine makes 23.17 bhp and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V’s motor makes 20.2 bhp. Among the three, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is said to be tuned to deliver class-leading mid-range torque while the TVS Apache’s motor likes being revved. The Pulsar is the most powerful among the three and even in the real world, is a faster motorcycle. All three motorcycles are fitted with a 12-litre fuel tank.

Dimensions

Bike Comparison Kerb Weight Length Width Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance Seat Height Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS 152kg 2017mm 804mm 1075mm 1363mm 167mm 805mm TVS Apache RTR 200 4v 149kg 2050mm 790mm 1105mm 1353mm 180mm 800mm Honda Hornet 2.0 142kg 2047mm 783mm 1064mm 1355mm 167mm NA

A brief detail of all dimensions are given above. Apart from these, the Honda Hornet runs a 110/70-17 front tyre while the rear measures 140/70-17. Both are tubeless. The bike’s front petal disc is 276 mm in diameter while the rear measures 220 mm. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS runs a 100/80-17″ front while the rear is a 130/70-17″. The front disc brake is 300 mm in diameter and rear measures 230 mm. The TVS Apache gets a 90/90-17 49 front while the rear is a 130/70-17. The front disc brake measures 270 mm in diameter, while the rear is 240 mm.

The Bajaj Pulsar comes with Telescopic Front Fork with Anti-friction Bush and Nitrox Mono Shock Absorber with Canister at the rear. The Apache comes with Telescopic Forks up front too and a Mono Shock at the back. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is the only motorcycle in this class to offer Upside down Fork (USD) along with a single spring at the back

Features

The Hornet gets all-LED illumination, a blue-backlit digital console that displays info like an odometer, trip meter, gear position-indicator, a clock, voltmeter and fuel gauge. The bike offers single-channel ABS, an engine kill switch and a hazard light switch.

The Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS hasn’t been updated with new tech for a long time. Still, it is the only bike here to offer a perimeter frame and liquid-cooling. It still runs a basic semi-digital instrument display though.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is the most feature-packed 200cc motorcycle one can buy right now and it offers some cool features in the form of LED headlamp, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Dedicated Info / Control Switch, Crash Alert System, a digital display for instrumentation, a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, lean angle mode, race telemetry, along with some pretty cool race-inspired graphics.

Price

Out of the three, the TVS Apache asks for Rs. 1.25 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom), while the Pulsar 200 NS and the new Hornet 2.0 ask for INR 1.28 lakh and Rs. 1.26 lakh, respectively.