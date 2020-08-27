Trending: 
We ‘Almost’ Had A Potent Scrambler In The Form Of The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
Home News Honda Hornet 2.0 Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS: Specs Comparison

Honda Hornet 2.0 Vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS: Specs Comparison

With the launch of BS6 Honda Hornet 2.0, how does it fare against its rivals - the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS? Here's a specs comparison

|
Added in: News

Honda Two-wheelers India has launched a brand new motorcycle today which is their locally-made flagship, the Hornet 2.0. On the other hand, there are already some established players in the 200cc motorcycle market, like the Bajaj’s Pulsar 200NS and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V. With this, the question arises, on paper, which is the best 200cc bike out of these three? So here’s a comparison of these bikes based on engine displacement, performance, features, and many more parameters.

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar 200NS

Engine and Performance

Bike   ComparisonEngine   DisplacementMax PowerMax TorqueMileageCooling SystemNo of gearsClutch Type
Bajaj Pulsar   200 NS199.5cc23.17 BHP18.3 Nm35kmplliquid-cooled6Hydraulic-multi disc
TVS Apache RTR  200 4v197.8cc20.2 BHP16.8 Nm37 kmploil-cooled5Slipper clutch (A-RT)
Honda Hornet   2.0184.4cc17.03 BHP16.1 NmN.Aair-cooled5Multi-plate

The new Honda Hornet 2.0 is powered by a 184.4cc engine that makes 17.03 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm and is paired with a five-speed transmission. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200’s engine makes 23.17 bhp and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V’s motor makes 20.2 bhp. Among the three, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is said to be tuned to deliver class-leading mid-range torque while the TVS Apache’s motor likes being revved. The Pulsar is the most powerful among the three and even in the real world, is a faster motorcycle. All three motorcycles are fitted with a 12-litre fuel tank.

Honda Hornet 2.0 MatTE Sangria Red Metallic

Dimensions

Bike   ComparisonKerb WeightLengthWidthHeightWheelbaseGround ClearanceSeat Height
Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS152kg2017mm804mm1075mm1363mm167mm805mm
TVS Apache RTR 200 4v149kg2050mm790mm1105mm1353mm180mm800mm
Honda Hornet 2.0142kg2047mm783mm1064mm1355mm167mmNA

A brief detail of all dimensions are given above. Apart from these, the Honda Hornet runs a 110/70-17 front tyre while the rear measures 140/70-17. Both are tubeless. The bike’s front petal disc is 276 mm in diameter while the rear measures 220 mm. In comparison, the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS runs a 100/80-17″ front while the rear is a 130/70-17″. The front disc brake is 300 mm in diameter and rear measures 230 mm. The TVS Apache gets a 90/90-17 49 front while the rear is a 130/70-17. The front disc brake measures 270 mm in diameter, while the rear is 240 mm.

apache 200 4V spec bike 2019

The Bajaj Pulsar comes with Telescopic Front Fork with Anti-friction Bush and Nitrox Mono Shock Absorber with Canister at the rear. The Apache comes with Telescopic Forks up front too and a Mono Shock at the back. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is the only motorcycle in this class to offer Upside down Fork (USD) along with a single spring at the back

Features

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 BS6 (1)

The Hornet gets all-LED illumination, a blue-backlit digital console that displays info like an odometer, trip meter, gear position-indicator, a clock, voltmeter and fuel gauge. The bike offers single-channel ABS, an engine kill switch and a hazard light switch.

The Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS hasn’t been updated with new tech for a long time. Still, it is the only bike here to offer a perimeter frame and liquid-cooling. It still runs a basic semi-digital instrument display though.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched at INR 1.26 Lakh

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is the most feature-packed 200cc motorcycle one can buy right now and it offers some cool features in the form of LED headlamp, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Dedicated Info / Control Switch, Crash Alert System, a digital display for instrumentation, a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, lean angle mode, race telemetry, along with some pretty cool race-inspired graphics.

Price

Out of the three, the TVS Apache asks for Rs. 1.25 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom), while the Pulsar 200 NS and the new Hornet 2.0 ask for INR 1.28 lakh and Rs. 1.26 lakh, respectively.

News
,
Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 