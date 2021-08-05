Honda Has Launched This 400cc Muscular Stretfighter In China And We Couldn’t be More Jealous!

Honda recently launched the CB400X in China and as the name suggests, it is strikingly similar to the CB500X that we have here but with a smaller engine. And now, continuing its streak, Honda has launched the CB400F naked streetfighter in China. It was first showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show and now that it has been officially launched, it is safe to say that it looks spectacular in person. The reason why Honda had to develop a 400cc counterpart of the already existing CB500F is that it is aimed at Japanese youth and in Japan, you can only ride a motorcycle that has less than 400cc if you have a medium-sized two-wheeler driver’s licence.

Muscular looks

Coming back to its looks now, in a true-blue naked streetfighter fashion, it looks mean and butch. It might have striking similarities with the CB500F but the redesigned headlamp cluster is enough to set both these motorcycles apart. The front end of the CB400F looks particularly enticing, all thanks to the silver accents that surround the LED headlamp unit.

The tank too is neatly designed and the tank extensions also serve as air ducts. The pillion seat is small and sporty, complimenting the sharp rear end. The rider ergonomics seem well sorted with a wide handlebar and a low seat height of 790mm. The instrument cluster is similar to what we find on the CB500X.

Specs

Powering the rear wheel of the CB400F is a 399cc, parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 45.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. That is around 2 HP less than the CB500F and 2.3 HP more than the KTM Duke 390.

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks at the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end. Anchoring it are single disc brakes with Nissin calipers. Dual-channel ABS also comes standard on the CB400F.

Also read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Based ADV-Tourer ‘NX200’ Officially Teased!

In China, the Honda CB400F sports a price figure of CNY 37,000 (around Rs. 4.24 lakh). However, the vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand will not be able to price it competitively here.