Bajaj Dominar 250 Could Soon Receive A Wardrobe Upgrade With These New Shades

Bajaj took everyone by surprise when it slashed the prices of the Dominar 250 by a considerable margin. The homegrown bikemaker pulled this feat off when every other manufacturer is rolling out frequent price hikes across their respective portfolio. This move was clearly targeted at boosting the sales of the Dominar 250 because it currently exists in a very tight space. To make its quarter-litre offering more desirable than before, Bajaj could soon roll out three new shades for the Dominar 250. Bajaj knows how to play around with the colour palette as it is one of the most cost-effective ways to make a vehicle look more modern and sporty than before.

New colours

It is evident from these leaked images that Bajaj could soon introduce three new shades to the Dominar 250 and they include Citrus Rush and Matte Silver; Sparkling Black and Matte Silver; and Racing Red and Matte Silver. Matte Silver serves as the base paint and is common among these three new shades. Bajaj has also included white-coloured alloy wheels in a similar fashion to Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200.

Further, the design of the alloy wheels remains identical to the existing finish in the quarter-litre motorcycle. Currently, the Dominar 250 is available in two shades, namely: Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. It remains to be seen whether these new shades will command a premium over the existing shades or not.

Bajaj Dominar 250 specs

There are no changes to the specification of the motorcycle. The Dominar 250 shares its engine with the KTM Duke 250, however, is tuned to produce 27 PS and 23.5 Nm of torque. The 248.8 cc DOHC engine is liquid-cooled and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It retains all the features like dual-channel ABS, USD forks, slipper clutch and full LED headlamps. The motorcycle comes with a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels and 37mm upside-down forks and pre-load adjustable mono-shock suspensions. The bike gets disc brakes at both the ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. The total weight of the Dominar 250 is 180 kg along with a 13-litre fuel tank, which is slightly heavier than its rivals.